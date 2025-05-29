Pope invites Anabaptists and Catholics to have ‘courage to love’

Pope Leo XIV sends a message to mark the 500th anniversary of the Anabaptist movement, and invites Catholics and Mennonites to employ “honesty and kindness” in reflecting on our common history.

By Devin Watkins

Mennonites have gathered in Zurich, Switzerland, to commemorate 500 years since the foundation of the Anabaptist movement, a Protestant Christian denomination that originated in Friesland in the 16th century.

Pope Leo XIV sent a message to participants in the commemoration on Thursday, recalling the Risen Jesus’ first words: “Peace be with you!”

The Pope noted that the event takes place in the Easter season, and highlighted the Anabaptist movement’s founding desire for radical newness and renewal.

“The motto chosen for your celebration, ‘The Courage to Love,’ reminds us, above all, of the need for Catholics and Mennonites to make every effort to live out the commandment of love, the call to Christian unity, and the mandate to serve others,” he said.

Pope Leo invited both Mennonites and Catholics to be both honest and kind when reflecting on our common history, which “includes painful wounds and narratives that affect Catholic-Mennonite relationships and perceptions up to the present day.”

He also called for theological and pastoral discussions, so that the fruits of dialogue will endure.

“This is certainly no easy task!” he said. “Yet, it was precisely at particular moments of trial that Christ revealed the Father’s will.”

When Jesus was challenged by the Pharisees, he revealed the two greatest commandments, which are to love God and our neighbour.

Likewise, it was on the eve of His Passion that Jesus spoke of the need for unity, “that all may be one… so that the world may believe” (Jn 17:21).

Pope Leo XIV also recalled a saying of St. Augustine in his Confessions: “My entire hope is exclusively in your very great mercy. Grant what you command, and command what you will.”

In conclusion, Pope Leo said the ongoing journey of healing and deepened fraternity can play a vital role in our war-torn world.

“The more united Christians are the more effective will be our witness to Christ the Prince of Peace in building up a civilization of loving encounter.”