Pope Leo XIV: 'Let us renew our devotion to Mary'

In the Basilica of St. Mary Major, Pope Leo XIV venerates the icon of Maria Salus Populi Romani, prays in front of the tomb of Pope Francis, and urges Christians to grow in our devotion to Mary.

By Wojciech Rogacin and Kielce Gussie

After celebrating Mass at the Basilica of St. John Lateran, Pope Leo XIV visited the Basilica of Saint Mary Major. There, he prayed in the Pauline Chapel before the icon of Salus Populi Romani (Salvation of the Roman People), a sacred image before which many Pontiffs, including Pope Francis, have entrusted the Church’s most important intentions.

After offering flowers to the ancient Marian icon and chanting the Magnificat, the Pope then paused to pray at the tomb of his predecessor, Pope Francis, who is buried in the same basilica.

'Thank you for being here!'

Before returning to the Vatican, the Holy Father stepped out onto the Basilica’s loggia to greet the faithful gathered outside. He began by extending his peace to everyone before expressing his gratitude for their presence.

Pope Leo prays at the tomb of his predecessor, Pope Francis, who is buried in the same basilica. (@Vatican Media)

“Thank you for being here! Thank you for coming to this Basilica this afternoon, this evening, as we, members of the Diocese of Rome, celebrate the presence of its new Bishop. I’m truly happy to see you all here and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

A Call to Renew Devotion to Mary

But Pope Leo did not stop there. He continued by thanking “all those who serve in this Basilica, the two cardinals who are here with me today, and the many others who faithfully help us live our life of prayer and devotion.”

The Pope stressed the importance of having a relationship with the Mother of God. He said, “This is a wonderful moment to renew our devotion to Mary, in the image of Salus Populi Romani, who has accompanied the people of Rome through so many of their trial.”

The Pope greeting crowds outside the Basilica of St. Mary Major (ANSA)

“Let us ask God, through the intercession of His Mother, to bless you all—your families, your loved ones—and to help us journey together in the Church, united as one family of God,” he continued.

Pope Leo then led the faithful in praying the Hail Mary and before extending his Apostolic Blessing. Concluding, he wished everyone a good evening and once again thanked them “from the bottom of his heart—God bless you!”

Visit of Pope Leo XIV to the Basilica of St. Mary Major