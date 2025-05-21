Pope Leo XIV to preside at Mass every Sunday in June

Pope Leo XIV blesses the image of Our Lady of Good Counsel at the end of Mass on Sunday, May 18 (@Vatican Media)

Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to preside at a papal Mass every Sunday in June, and he will hold a Consistory of Cardinals to vote on several Causes of Canonization.

By Devin Watkins

The Office for the Liturgical Celebrations of the Supreme Pontiff has released the calendar for the Pope’s liturgies in June 2025.

Pope Leo XIV begins the month with Mass in St. Peter’s Square to mark the Jubilee of Families, Children, Grandparents, and the Elderly on Sunday, June 1, at 10:30 AM.

On Pentecost Sunday, June 8, the Pope returns to the Vatican Square to celebrate Mass at 10:30 AM for the Jubilee of Ecclesial Movements, Associations and New Communities.

The next day, Monday, June 9, he is scheduled to preside at Mass on the Memorial of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church, in St. Peter’s Basilica at 11:30 AM, marking the Jubilee of the Holy See.

Later in the week, on Friday, June 13, at 9:00 AM, Pope Leo will hold an Ordinary Public Consistory of Cardinals to vote on several Causes of Canonization.

On Sunday, June 15, he will join participants in the Jubilee of Sport to celebrate Mass in St. Peter’s Square at 10:30 AM.

As the Church marks the Solemnity of the Body & Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi) on Sunday, June 22, Pope Leo XIV will preside at Mass at 5:00 PM in the Basilica of St. John Lateran and take part in the Eucharistic procession to the Basilica of St. Mary Major.

On Friday, June 27, he will return to St. Peter’s Square to celebrate Mass for the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus at 9:00 AM.

Two days later, on Sunday, June 29, the Pope presides at Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica at 9:30 AM to mark the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Apostles.