Pope to Rome's mayor: 'For you and with you I am Roman'

Pope Leo XIV visits Rome's Aracoeli Square, near the seat of civic government on the Capitoline Hill, where he receives a formal tribute from Roberto Gualtieri, Mayor of Rome.

By Vatican News

As he traveled to the Cathedral of Rome on Sunday afternoon, Pope Leo XIV stopped at Rome's Capitoline Hill, the seat of the city’s civic and democratic administration, where he was greeted by Mayor Roberto Gualtieri.

In his brief remarks, the Pope thanked the mayor and the civil authorities present for their warm welcome and expressed his hope that “Rome will always be distinguished by those values of humanity and civilization that draw their lifeblood from the Gospel.”

Paraphrasing St. Augustine, Pope Leo told the people of Rome, "Today I can say that for you and with you I am Roman!"

He invited the civic administration and all Romans to work together with him to spread the Gospel.

"For two millennia, the Church has carried out her apostolate in Rome, proclaiming the Gospel of Christ and dedicating herself to works of charity," he said. "Educating the young, caring for those who suffer, serving the least among us, and fostering the arts are all expressions of that care for human dignity which we must always uphold, especially toward the little ones, the weak, and the poor."

In conclusion, Pope Leo XIV thanked Rome for welcoming millions of pilgrims during the 2025 Jubilee of Hope.

"In this Holy Year of the Jubilee, this solicitude extends to pilgrims coming from every part of the world, and it is strengthened by the efforts of the Capitoline Administration, for which I express my heartfelt gratitude," he said.