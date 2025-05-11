Search

Pope Leo XIV celebrates Mass at the tomb of Saint Peter

Pope Leo XIV celebrates Mass at the tomb of Saint Peter and prays by the niche of the Pallia.

By Vatican News

On Saturday morning, Pope Leo XIV visited the Vatican Grottoes to celebrate Holy Mass at the altar near the tomb of Saint Peter.

According to a statement by the Holy See Press Office, the mass was concelebrated by Fr. Alejandro Moral Anton, Prior General of the Order of Saint Augustine. 

Following the Mass, Pope Leo XIV spent time in silent prayer at the tombs of his predecessors. He also paused before the niche of the Pallia, the woolen stoles that symbolise the unity between the Pope and metropolitan archbishops across the world.

 

