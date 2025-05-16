Ex-classmate remembers Pope Leo XIV as 'man of integrity'

Fr Anthony Pizzo, Prior of the Midwest Province of the Augustinian Order, shares his personal experience of Pope Leo XIV, describing him as a man of integrity, balance, and deep commitment to the mission of the Church.

By Patricia Ynestroza

Fr Anthony Pizzo, Prior of the Augustinians in the Midwest Province of Chicago, spoke in a recent interview with Vatican News about his relationship and journey alongside Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV.

Fr Pizzo highlighted that he has known Prevost since 1974, undertaking religious and academic formation alongside him, and describes him as a man of integrity, respect, attentive listening, and deep commitment to serving the Church through the Augustinian charism.

Fr Pizzo and Cardinal Prevost with some Augustinian confreres

According to the Prior, Prevost is a man of humility, who stays grounded and balances various perspectives. His decision-making is rooted in the Gospel and in the desire to reflect Christ.

The Augustinian Province of Chicago, to which Robert Prevost belonged, Fr Pizzo explains, consists of 55 friars, and maintains its own distinct culture.

Cardinal Prevost concelebrates Mass at the Parish of St Jude, Chicago

Below is an English translation of Patricia Ynestroza’s interview with Fr Anthony Pizzo, which was originally conducted in Spanish

Vatican News: In 1999, Robert Prevost was elected Provincial Prior of the Augustinian Province “Mother of Good Counsel” in Chicago. Two and a half years later, at the Ordinary General Chapter of the Order of Saint Augustine, his fellow brothers elected him General Prior, confirming him for a second term in 2007. We have with us the current Prior of the Augustinians in Chicago, Father Anthony Pizzo.

Fr Anthony Pizzo: We have known each other since 1974. We attended university together and continued our religious formation after the novitiate. There is a one-year difference between us—he was a year ahead of me. We spent our time in religious and academic formation alongside our fellow companions. We have been friends since that time, although we were not in the same academic year.

I remember him then as I do now—a very friendly person, respectful, a man of integrity. He is someone who respects the dignity of every person. He listens attentively and with great care. Whenever someone speaks to him, he is always engaged—though that does not necessarily mean he agrees with everything that is said. Rather, he listens carefully and responds with respect. He is firmly grounded, someone who stands with both feet planted firmly on the ground. His focus is on serving the Church, reflecting and demonstrating the presence of Christ, and living the spirituality of our “Holy Father,” Saint Augustine, following his rule of life, according to which we Augustinian friars share everything in common.

This is how we Augustinians live. In every apostolate, we serve to minister to the People of God. In all that we do, we seek in some way to reflect the face of Christ.

The reason he chose the name Leo XIV is because Leo XIII was the first Pope to write a social encyclical. It was in 1891, during the Industrial Revolution, when working conditions were poor. He recognised the injustices faced by workers. That encyclical gave hope for change, aiming to address social inequalities and improve labor conditions.

Do you have an anecdote about Pope Leo that you’re willing to share?

Robert Prevost, as a friend, is deeply loyal, and as a student, exceptionally intelligent, and these two things are not at odds. I do not like to impose categories on him, such as labeling him progressive or conservative. No, I believe he holds a well-balanced perspective on everything. When he listens, he listens carefully, responding thoughtfully and effectively, always reflecting on the best possible response. And that does not necessarily mean he agrees or disagrees—it simply means his foundation is always rooted in the Gospel of Christ.

Tell us about the Midwest Province of the Augustinians, of which you are the Prior

We currently have 55 friars in the Province from which Pope Leo hails. We have our own distinct culture, different from other parts of the United States. But we are One—we are Augustinians. We follow the same rule set forth by our father, Saint Augustine, who calls us to move beyond self-centeredness and instead recognise a greater collective responsibility. Like Pope Leo, we embrace the phrase Cor Unum, meaning unity among us. Yes, we fail—we are human—and he acknowledges that. But above all, we recognise that God’s grace sustains us in all things, and the Pope understands this deeply.

One of his messages reminds us that we live in a fractured, divided world. We cannot continue this way. We must contribute our gifts—intellectually and emotionally—allowing both mind and heart to bring healing.

Then-Cardinal Prevost during a Mass in Chicago