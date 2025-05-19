Pope Leo XIV meets with US Vice President Vance

Pope Leo XIV met with US Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife Usha Vance in the Apostolic Palace (@Vatican Media)

Pope Leo XIV holds a private audience with US Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, who attended the Inauguration Mass of his pontificate on Sunday.

By Vatican News

The Holy See Press Office announced that Pope Leo XIV met with the Vice President of the United States of America, James David Vance, on Monday morning.

The US Vice President represented the United States at the Pope’s Mass of Inauguration of his Petrine Ministry on Sunday morning in St. Peter’s Square.

After the private audience with the American-born Pope, Mr. Vance met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

During the “cordial” talks in the Secretariat of State, Mr. Vance and Archbishop Gallagher reiterated the good bilateral relations between the Holy See and the United States.

They also discussed the collaboration between the Church and the US government, along with several matters “of special relevance to ecclesial life and religious freedom.”

“Finally, there was an exchange of views on some current international issues, calling for respect for humanitarian law and international law in areas of conflict and for a negotiated solution between the parties involved,” noted the Holy See Press Office.

Pope Leo XIV shakes hands with US Vice President Vance (@Vatican Media)