Pope Leo XIV meets with Colombian President Gustavo Petro

Pope Leo XIV holds a private audience with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a day after he attended the Mass of Inauguration of his pontificate.

By Vatican News

The Holy See Press Office announced on Monday that Pope Leo XIV met with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro Urrego, for a private audience in the Apostolic Palace.

The Colombian President met afterwards with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

During the "cordial talks" at the Secretariat of State, the Archbishop and the President highlighted the "positive and lasting collaboration between the Church and State in support of peace and reconciliation processes."

They also discussed the socio-political situation in Colombia, paying particular attention to "the challenges linked to security, migration, and climate change," noted the Holy See Press Office.

Pope Leo XIV and President Petro exchanged gifts during the audience (@VATICAN MEDIA)