Search

Search

Search

enenglish
Pope Leo XIV meets with Colombia's President Gustavo Petro Pope Leo XIV meets with Colombia's President Gustavo Petro  (@VATICAN MEDIA)
Pope

Pope Leo XIV meets with Colombian President Gustavo Petro

Pope Leo XIV holds a private audience with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a day after he attended the Mass of Inauguration of his pontificate.

By Vatican News

The Holy See Press Office announced on Monday that Pope Leo XIV met with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro Urrego, for a private audience in the Apostolic Palace.

The Colombian President met afterwards with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

During the "cordial talks" at the Secretariat of State, the Archbishop and the President highlighted the "positive and lasting collaboration between the Church and State in support of peace and reconciliation processes."

They also discussed the socio-political situation in Colombia, paying particular attention to "the challenges linked to security, migration, and climate change," noted the Holy See Press Office.

Pope Leo XIV and President Petro exchanged gifts during the audience
Pope Leo XIV and President Petro exchanged gifts during the audience   (@VATICAN MEDIA)

Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here

Topics
19 May 2025, 14:55

The Pope's Agenda
Listen to our podcasts
Listen to our podcasts
Angelus
Angelus
Papal audiences
Papal audiences
Daily readings
Daily readings
Saint of the day
Saint of the day
Your contribution for a great mission Your contribution for a great mission