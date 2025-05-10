Pope Leo XIV to Cardinals: Church must respond to digital revolution

In his first address to the College of Cardinals, Pope Leo XIV invokes the legacy of both Pope Francis and Pope Leo XIII, saying that he wants the Church to "respond to a new industrial revolution and to the development of artificial intelligence."

By Francesca Merlo

In his first formal address to the College of Cardinals following his election, Pope Leo XIV has revealed the inspiration behind the name he chose - one which, in his own words, echoes the Church’s enduring commitment to human dignity and social justice.

“Pope Leo XIII, with the historic Encyclical Rerum novarum, addressed the social question in the context of the first great industrial revolution,” Pope Leo recalled. “Today, the Church offers to all her treasure of social teaching in response to another industrial revolution and the developments of artificial intelligence.” A name, then, not only rooted in tradition, but one that looks firmly ahead to the challenges of a rapidly changing world and the perennial call to protect those most vulnerable within it.

Addressing the Cardinals, whom he called the “closest collaborators of the Pope," on Saturday, Pope Leo XIV delivered his first official address as the Successor of Peter, expressing heartfelt gratitude and an awareness of the immense responsibility now entrusted to him. “This yoke,” he said, “is clearly far beyond my strength - as it would be for anyone.”

Pope Leo noted that the days that preceded his election had been marked by mourning, as the Church bid farewell to Pope Francis. Recognising the emotional weight of that farewell, the Pope described the death of the beloved Pope Francis and the subsequent Conclave as “a paschal event,” one enveloped in the light of the Resurrection.

The new Bishop of Rome paid tribute to his predecessor, remembering Pope Francis’ simplicity, his radical dedication to service, and his peaceful return to the Father’s House. “Let us treasure this precious legacy and resume our journey,” he said, “animated by the same hope that comes from faith.”

The Holy Father reminded those gathered of the quiet yet powerful presence of the Risen Christ - “not in the roar of thunder and earthquake,” but in “the whisper of a gentle breeze.” It is in this stillness, he said, that we encounter God most intimately, and it is this encounter that must guide the Church in her mission today.

Pope Leo then went on to speak of the Church as both “womb” and “flock,” as “field” and “temple,” and he praised the unity shown by the faithful in the days of mourning, describing it as having “revealed the true greatness of the Church.”

Looking ahead to the future, Pope Leo XIV reiterated the path set in motion by the Second Vatican Council, a path renewed and reinterpreted under Pope Francis. He highlighted key themes from Pope Francis' Apostolic Exhortation Evangelii gaudium: the primacy of Christ, synodality, the sensus fidei (the supernatural "sense" of the faithful), popular piety, care for the poor, and courageous engagement with the world.

“These are Gospel principles through which the merciful face of the Father has been revealed and continues to be revealed in the Son made man,” said Pope Leo.

Bringing his discourse to a close, Pope Leo XIV called his brother Cardinals and the wider Church to continue along this path with “prayer and commitment.” Finally, he quoted Saint Paul VI, at the dawn of his own pontificate, praying that “a great flame of faith and love” may once again spread across the world, lighting the way for all people of good will.