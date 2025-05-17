Pope Leo XIV to Centesimus Annus Foundation: 'Give voice to the poor'

Pope Leo XIV challenges the Centesimus Annus Foundation to help develop the Church’s Social Doctrine with the “people of God, in this time of great social upheaval, through attentive listening and open dialogue to all.”

By Kielce Gussie

The Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice Foundation commemorated its 2025 General Assembly and International Conference from May 15-17 in Rome, and the last day kicked off with a private audience with Pope Leo XIV.

The conference’s theme was “Overcoming Polarization and Rebuilding Global Governance: The Ethical Foundations,” and the Pope focused his message on the theme’s connection to the heart of the Church’s Social Doctrine.

Build bridges of dialogue

Pope Leo challenged the Foundation members to help each other in the mission he spoke of the night he was elected: “Build bridges—through dialogue, through encounter—uniting all people to be one people, always in peace.”

He reminded them that this is not something spontaneous or improvised. Rather, it requires a combination of both grace and freedom.

A time of “polycrisis”

During his speech, the Pope recalled his predecessor, Pope Leo XIII, who “sought to contribute to peace by promoting social dialogue” in the midst of the struggles of his time in history.

Pope Leo XIII is often called the father of social doctrine with his encyclical, Rerum novarum

Modern times are no different, he noted. The Holy Father recalled how Pope Francis described it as a “polycrisis,” filled with war, climate crises, growing inequality, forced migration, poverty, and lessened rights.

In the midst of these societal, environmental, and social challenges, the Church’s Social Doctrine “offers interpretative keys that bring science and conscience into dialogue.”

Pope Leo XIV reminded the Foundation members that what matters more than the problems is how people respond to them—“using ethical principles, sound criteria for evaluation, and openness to God’s grace.”

Social Doctrine in today’s world

In his message, Pope Leo XIV emphasized the need in today’s ongoing digital revolution to “rediscover, articulate, and cultivate the mission of educating in critical thinking.” He warned against letting dialogue decline and allowing irrational voices to spread fake news and dogmatic claims.

The Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice Foundation commemorated its 2025 General Assembly and International Conference from May 15-17 in Rome (@Vatican Media)

To do this, he said, “study and thoughtful reflection are essential—as are encounters with and listening to the poor.”

The Pope argued the poor are a treasure both of the Church and of humanity because they offer perspectives, which are “often dismissed, yet crucial for seeing the world through God’s eyes.”

“Give voice to the poor,” Pope Leo XIV stressed. He invited the Centesimus Annus Foundation to “participate actively and creatively” in helping develop the Church’s Social Doctrine together with the “people of God, in this time of great social upheaval, through attentive listening and open dialogue to all.”