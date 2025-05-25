Pope at Regina Caeli: 'Let us walk in the joy of the faith'

During his Regina Caeli address, Pope Leo XIV remembers Jesus' call for our hearts to not be troubled and urges us to walk in the joy of the faith, while also expressing appreciation for the affection the faithful have been offering him.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

In his first Regina Coeli address from the window of the Apostolic Palace, Pope Leo XIV reminded the faithful that God takes us by the hand, and invited us to not allow ourselves to be troubled but to walk with joy in the faith.

The Holy Father began his address expressing gratitude. "Just a few days ago," he recalled, "I began my ministry among you, and first of all, I want to thank you for the affection you are showing me, while I ask you to support me with your prayers and closeness."

Large crowds gathered in St Peter's Square for the Regina Coeli (@Vatican Media)

We need not rely on our own strength

In his catechesis, the Holy Father recognized that "in all that the Lord calls us to—whether in our life journey or in our journey of faith, sometimes we feel inadequate."

However, he said, Sunday's Gospel reading, from St. John, "tells us that we should not rely on our own strength, but rather on the mercy of the Lord who has chosen us, certain that the Holy Spirit guides us and teaches us everything."

With this in mind, the Holy Father reminded the faithful that the Lord offers comfort and peace even amid anxiety and distress.

"To the Apostles, who on the eve of the Master’s death are troubled and distressed," wondering how they would be able to continue and bear witness to the Kingdom of God, Pope Leo said, "Jesus announces the gift of the Holy Spirit with this wonderful promise: 'Whoever loves Me will keep My word, and My Father will love him, and We will come to him and make Our dwelling with him.'”

Do not let your hearts be troubled

In this way, the Holy Father noted, Jesus frees the disciples from all anxiety and worry, reassuring them, "Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid."

In this sense, Pope Leo said, "If we remain in His love, He Himself dwells in us—our life becomes a temple of God," and this love enlightens us, "shaping the way we think and the choices we make," spreading to all aspects of our existence.

Pope Leo XIV leads the faithful in singing the Regina Caeli (@Vatican Media)

God takes us by the hand

This indwelling of God in us, the Pope suggested, is precisely the gift of the Holy Spirit, "who takes us by the hand and enables us to experience—even in our daily lives—the presence and closeness of God, making us His dwelling place."

The Holy Father observed, "It is beautiful that, when we look at our calling, at the realities and people entrusted to us, at the commitments we carry out, and at our service in the Church, each one of us can confidently say: even though I am fragile, the Lord is not ashamed of my humanity.

"On the contrary," Pope Leo explained, "He comes to dwell within me. He accompanies me with His Spirit, enlightens me, and makes me an instrument of His love for others, for society, and for the world."

'Let us walk in the joy of the faith'

With this in mind, the Pope said, "let us walk in the joy of faith," in holiness, and, "let us commit ourselves to bringing His love everywhere."