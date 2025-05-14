Pope Leo XIV meets with tennis champion Jannik Sinner

As the 2025 Italian Open is underway in Rome, Pope Leo XIV receives professional tennis player Jannik Sinner in the Vatican, along with his family and the president of the Italian Tennis Federation.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

On Wednesday, Pope Leo XIV received tennis champion Jannik Sinner in the Vatican.

According to the Holy See Press Office, the audience between the Pope and the 23-year-old athlete included Mr. Sinner's family and the President of the Italian Tennis Federation, Alberto Binaghi.

It took place in the rooms attached to the Vatican's Paul VI Hall.

Mr. Bruni said Pope Leo's passion for tennis is well-known. In the video, Mr. Sinner is seen offering the Pope a tennis ball and asking if he wanted to play.

The Pope responded, "Here we'll break something. Best not to!"

The 2025 Italian Open, officially known as the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, is currently underway in Rome at the Foro Italico complex.

This prestigious tennis tournament, part of both the ATP and WTA 1000 circuits, began on May 7 and will conclude on May 18.

Top international and Italian players are competing at the event.

Pope Leo XIV receives Janik Sinner (@Vatican Media)

