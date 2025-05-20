Pope Leo meets with Prime Minister of Australia

Pope Leo XIV receives Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia in the Vatican on Monday and warm appreciation was expressed at the Prime Minister's subsequent encounter at the Holy See's Secretariat of State "for the good bilateral relations between the Holy See and Australia."

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Pope Leo XIV on Monday afternoon received the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Australia, Mr. Anthony Albanese, in audience in the Vatican.

According to a statement released by the Holy See Press Office following the meeting with the Pope, Prime Minister Albanese met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

"During the cordial discussions which took place in the Secretariat of State," the statement read, "warm appreciation was expressed for the good bilateral relations between the Holy See and Australia," as well as for "the contribution of the Catholic Church in service of society, especially in the educational sphere."



The meeting, it added, concluded with an exchange of views "on the socio-political situation of the country, focusing in particular on themes of mutual interest, including environmental protection, integral human development and the freedom of religion."

Pope Leo receives the Prime Minister of Australia (@VATICAN MEDIA)