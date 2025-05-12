Pope Leo XIV speaks by phone with Ukraine's President Zelensky

Pope Leo XIV and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have spoken by phone following the Pope's appeal "that every effort be made" for long and lasting peace in Ukraine and that all children be returned to their families.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Pope Leo XIV and Ukraine's President Zelensky have spoken by phone, according to the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni.

The phone call follows the Pope's appeal for peace in Ukraine during his Regina Caeli address from the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica on Sunday afternoon.

Appeal for true, just and lasting peace for beloved Ukrainian people

During his remarks following the midday Easter prayer, he said, “I carry in my heart the suffering of the beloved Ukrainian people,” urging that "every effort be made to reach a true, just, and lasting peace as soon as possible."

"May all prisoners be freed, and may the children be returned to their families," he said.

The Pope had recalled that on 8 May, “the immense tragedy of the Second World War" came to an end 80 years earlier, "after causing 60 million deaths.”

He then appealed that there never again be war, making specific appeals for Ukraine, Gaza, and on the India-Pakistan border.

President Zelensky: 'We deeply value his words'

Following the conversation with the Pope, President Zelensky posted on X about his first conversation with Pope Leo XIV, saying he thanked the Pope for his support of Ukraine.

"We deeply value his words about the need to achieve a just and lasting peace for our country and the release of prisoners," said the Ukrainian President, adding they also discussed "the thousands of Ukrainian children deported by Russia."

Ukraine, the President underscored, "counts on the Vatican’s assistance in bringing them home to their families."

In addition, he said he informed the Pope about "the agreement between Ukraine and our partners that, starting today, a full and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days must begin."

Wanting the war to end

The President added that he reaffirmed "Ukraine’s readiness for further negotiations in any format, including direct talks."

In this spirit, he said, "Ukraine wants to end this war and is doing everything to achieve that," and that Ukraine "awaits similar steps from Russia."

President Zelensky noted he has invited Pope Leo XIV to make an Apostolic Journey to Ukraine, saying such a visit "would bring real hope to all believers and to all our people."

"We agreed to stay in contact and plan an in-person meeting in the near future," he said.