Late Pope Francis urges Mexican youth to ‘stir things up’

As thousands of young people gather in Mexico City for the Vitae Fest, a video recorded by the late Pope Francis in mid-2024 invites them to create movement within the Church and to fix their eyes on Christ.

By Vatican News

More than 100,000 young people gathered on Sunday in Zócalo Square of Mexico City, the most iconic square in the Latin American nation, to celebrate life and commit themselves to promoting peace and reconciliation among peoples around the world.

The Vitae Fest was organized by the Vitae Global Foundation, and featured an evocative artistic performance.

The young Mexican attendees received a surprise from the late Pope Francis, who had recorded a video in mid-2024 specifically for the Vitae Fest.

“I know that you are gathered in the Zócalo,” said the late Pope. “And you are gathered to receive and to give.”

He thanked the young people for their desire to take action to make the world a better place.

“You are not gathered to stay silent, but to stir things up, to create some movement, with joy, to receive a message and to share a message,” said the late Argentine Pope. “There are many ugly things in the world, and we have to fix them.”

Yet, he added, “there are also many beautiful things—and that’s you, who are gathered there, because you want something more.”

The late Pope Francis went on to note that the Church is celebrating the Jubilee of Hope.

He noted that the young people in Mexico City main square bore witness to hope by wearing a white handkerchief, which serves as a symbol of the vibrancy of youth and the shared desire to recover the ability to dialogue in order to build a more fraternal and cohesive society.

“Never forget that white bandana you see, and that they tell you about—that white bandana is always the hope of all sinners, each of us,” said Pope Francis. “May God bless you, may Our Lady of Guadalupe take care of you, and don’t forget to pray for me. Thank you.”