Pope Leo XIV makes a surprise visit to his Augustinian brothers in Rome

Pope Leo XIV celebrates Mass in the community chapel of the General Curia of the Augustinians, before joining the brothers for lunch — just as he used to when he was a Cardinal.

By Tiziana Campisi and Kielce Gussie

On the Feast Day of Our Lady of Fatima, Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass with the Augustinian brothers at the General Curia of the Order of Saint Augustine near the Vatican. He then joined them for lunch — a routine that was almost daily for him when he was a cardinal.

Just before noon, the Pope arrived at the place he called home for 12 years, from 2001 to 2013, while serving as Prior General.

The black minivan made the short journey from the Vatican to Via Paolo VI, beside St. Peter's Square, for a private visit with his religious family. In this community, shared life and togetherness are key, in keeping with the Rule of Saint Augustine, which instructs his friars:

“The main reason you have come together is to live in harmony in the house, with one heart and one soul directed toward God.”

Hundreds gathered at the gate of the Augustinian Curia, braving an unexpected thunderstorm, to catch a glimpse of the Pope as he left around 3:00 p.m., warmly greeting those who had been waiting.

Speaking to Vatican News, Fr. Alejandro Moral, the Prior General, said the Pope presided over Mass in th Curia chapel, then they shared lunch together.

He shared that Pope Leo XIV "used to eat here regularly and wanted to thank the community for that." Fr. Moral described it as a "very warm and informal visit, a gesture of gratitude" and stressed that the Pope is not a stranger to the Curia house. "He knows everyone, and we all know him — that made it especially meaningful."

Pope Leo's first visit to the community after being elected pontiff did not immediately end after the lunch. Rather, Fr. Moral said many people came to greet him — "workers who help us here, and the kitchen staff." The Prior General said everyone was very happy with the special visit.

The Pope left his community with words stemming from the founder of their order: "He told us we must always stay close to one another, and live in communion, just as Saint Augustine calls us to do."