Inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV to be held on May 18

The Holy See Press Office announced the upcoming schedule for the newly elected Pope Leo XIV. His inaugural Mass will be held in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, May 18 at 10am Rome time.

Three weeks of firsts

On Saturday, May 10, the 267th Pope will hold a meeting with the Cardinals and mark his first public appearance his election with the Regina Caeli prayer and greeting from the Central Loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica on May 11.

Then, Pope Leo XIV’s schedule will be as follows:

May 12, Monday – Meeting with the international press





– Meeting with the international press May 16, Friday – Meeting with the Diplomatic Corps (Heads of Mission)





– Meeting with the Diplomatic Corps (Heads of Mission) May 18, Sunday - 10:00 AM, St. Peter’s Square: Mass for the Beginning of the Pontificate





- 10:00 AM, St. Peter’s Square: Mass for the Beginning of the Pontificate May 20, Tuesday - Taking possession of the Papal Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls





- Taking possession of the Papal Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls May 21, Wednesday - First General Audience





- First General Audience May 24, Saturday - Meeting with the Roman Curia and Vatican City State employees





- Meeting with the Roman Curia and Vatican City State employees May 25, Sunday - Regina Caeli

- Taking possession of the Papal Basilica of St. John Lateran

- Taking possession of the Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major



In another statement, the Press Office shared the Holy Father’s “wish that the Heads and Members of the Institutions of the Roman Curia, as well as the Secretaries and the President of the Pontifical Commission for the Vatican City State, continue, on a provisional basis” in their respective roles donec aliter provideatur (until otherwise provided).

Pope Leo XIV, however, maintains the right to “a certain amount of time for reflection, prayer, and dialogue” before making any “definitive appointments or confirmations.”