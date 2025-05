White smoke billows from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel

Habemus Papam!

White smoke ascends from the roof of the Sistine Chapel, signalling the election of a new Pope. The world awaits the appearance of the Cardinal electors on the Loggia of St Peter's Basilica, and the announcement of the 266th successor of St Peter.

Topics pope

Conclave