EU Parliament pays tribute to Pope Francis' moral authority

The European Parliament opens its plenary session in Strasbourg with a commemoration honouring the memory of Pope Francis remembered as a moral authority and a voice for unity.

As Cardinal electors prepare to gather in the Sistine Chapel for the Conclave on May 7, international institutions and leaders worldwide continue to pay homage to Pope Francis’ legacy.

The European Parliament opened its plenary session in Strasbourg on Monday, 5 May, with an official commemoration marked by a moment of silence for the late Pontiff.

A moral authority working for peace

Introducing the commemoration, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, highlighted Pope Francis’s enduring message of unity and compassion. He “will be remembered for his inspiring leadership, moral authority, and kindness, seizing every opportunity to speak in favour of a more humane, peaceful, and united world," she said.

In her speech, Metsola recalled and quoted the message he wrote in the Parliament’s guest-book during his visit to Strasbourg in 2014 in which he espressed his hope that Europe, “aware of its past” may look to the future “with confidence” and live the present “with hope.”

Pope Francis' call for a more courageous and compassionate Europe

"While this Assembly mourns his loss, we also recall his call for action and collaboration by all for a better, more compassionate, and courageous Europe, she said, before the minute of silence.

The President's remarks were echoed by those of other members of the European Parliament across the political spectrum.

A man of dialogue

Manfred Weber of the centre European People’s Party (PPE) emphasized the late Pope’s vision of Europe rooted in Christian identity and unity. European Social-Democrat Iratxe García Pérez described him as “the Pope of the poor and the marginalized,” lauding his advocacy for peace in Ukraine and the Holy Land.

French Jordan Bardella of the far-right Patriots Parliamentary Group honoured the late Pope as “a man of dialogue” who cared deeply for society’s most fragile. Italian Nicola Procaccini, of the Conservatives parliamentary group, praised his commitment to a globally engaged Church, although acknowledging differing views over migration policies.

Billy Kelleher of the centrist “Renew Europe” group called Pope Francis “a teacher for all of us.”

According to Alice Kuhnke of the Green Party, the late Pope "reminded us of the duty to overcome our indifference” while Martin Schirdewan of the The Left party underscored the his advocacy for human rights and social justice.

