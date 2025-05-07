How to follow Papal Election on Vatican Media

From the Mass for the Election of the New Pope to the white smoke, Vatican Media provides broadcasts, platforms, and frequencies to follow the Conclave Live via video and audio

By Vatican News

With the beginning of the Conclave preparing to elect the 267th Pontiff, Vatican Media is mobilizing to cover each phase moment by moment, accompanied by in-depth reports.

The first event to be covered will be the “Missa pro eligendo Romano Pontifice”, which will begin at 10:00 AM on May 7, in St. Peter’s Basilica. It will be broadcast in 11 languages (Italian, English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese, German, Polish, Chinese, Arabic, and Vietnamese) and in Spanish Sign Language. The liturgy will also be broadcast in shortwave radio in English, French, and Portuguese to Africa.

In the afternoon, at 4:30 PM, the entry of the cardinal electors into the Conclave will take place, along with their oath-taking ceremony before the "Extra omnes" – the moment when the doors of the Sistine Chapel are closed to begin the voting. This ceremony will also be covered live in 11 languages, in addition to Sign Language in English, Spanish, and Italian. Vatican Media will provide video and photo coverage of both events.

The “Live” Wait

Beginning on the afternoon of May 7, anticipation will mount for the white smoke, which signals the election of the new Pope.

Vatican News and Vatican Radio will provide daily live coverage of the Conclave proceedings, both via video (on YouTube) and audio in 7 languages (Italian, English, French, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish).

The reports will document the results of the votes and the resulting smoke signals, which will appear at the end of the morning and the end of the day if black, or also in mid-morning or mid-afternoon if white smoke rises from the Sistine Chapel chimney.

When the decisive white smoke appears, live coverage will expand from 7 to 12 languages, adding commentary in Arabic and Vietnamese, as well as Sign Language in Italian, French, and Spanish.

From the moment the white smoke appears, it will also be possible to follow the key moments of anticipation for the new Pope via live broadcasts on Facebook in 10 languages.