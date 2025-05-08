Surrendering oneself to He who guides the Church

Our Editorial Director reflects on the spiritual significance of accepting the papal ministry as an act of trust in Christ, who guides the Church.

By Andrea Tornielli

The Diocese of Rome has its Bishop, and the universal Church has its Pastor. The Conclave has designated the Successor of Peter. Thank you, Holy Father, for accepting. Thank you for saying “yes” and for abandoning yourself to the One who guides the Church.

The memorable words spoken by Paul VI come to mind again—words he addressed to the students of the Lombard College in December 1968, during the difficult period of post-Council unrest:

“Many,” said the Pope, “expect from the Pope dramatic gestures, strong and decisive interventions. But the Pope believes he must follow no other path than that of trust in Jesus Christ, who cares for His Church more than anyone else. It is He who will calm the storm. How many times has the Master said: ‘Have faith in God. You believe in God, believe also in me!’ The Pope will be the first to carry out this command of the Lord, and to abandon himself—without anxiety or inappropriate worry—to the mysterious working of Jesus’ invisible yet certain assistance to His Church. This is not a sterile or passive waiting; it is a vigilant waiting in prayer. This is the condition Jesus Himself chose for us, so that He may act fully. Even the Pope needs to be helped by prayer.”

Today, it is the world that is in the midst of a storm—shaken by war and violence. Let us pray for peace. Let us pray with Peter and for Peter. And, confirmed by him in the faith, let us also learn to abandon ourselves to the One who reigns from the wood of the Cross, bearing on Himself the wounds of humanity.