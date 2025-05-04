Cardinal Mamberti: Pope Francis, faithful to his mission with all his strength

On Sunday afternoon, 4 May, the Third Sunday of Easter, Cardinal Protodeacon Dominique Mamberti presided over the ninth and final Novemdiale Mass in Saint Peter’s Basilica in suffrage for Pope Francis, with the participation of the College of Cardinals. He recalled that Peter’s mission is love expressed through service to the Church and all humanity.

By Alessandro Di Bussolo

The mission of Peter and the Apostles, Cardinal Mamberti noted in his homily, “is love itself, which becomes service to the Church and to all humanity.” Pope Francis, “animated by the Lord’s love,” was faithful to his mission “to the point of exhausting all his strength.” This was a primary point of Cardinal Mamberti’s homily, delivered during the final Mass of the Novemdiales (Masses marking the nine days of mourning for a deceased pope), reflecting on the Gospel passage from John read on this Third Sunday of Easter. The reading recounts the encounter of the Risen Jesus with several apostles by the Sea of Tiberias, ending with Jesus entrusting Peter with his mission and the command: “Follow me!”

The Cardinal concelebrants at the start of the ninth Novemdiale Mass in suffrage for Pope Francis (@VATICAN MEDIA)

Proclaiming the joy of the Gospel

Cardinal Mamberti remarked that this Gospel is especially fitting for a Church now praying for a new Successor of Peter as the Conclave begins on 7 May. As well, the first reading from the Acts of the Apostles, where Peter and the others declare: “We must obey God rather than men.” The French Cardinal recalled how Pope Francis, using those very words, warned the powerful and proclaimed to all humanity the joy of the Gospel, the Merciful Father, and Christ the Savior.

“He did this through his teachings, his travels, his gestures, and his way of life. He said, “I stood near him on Easter Sunday at the Loggia of the Blessings of this Basilica, a witness to his suffering, but above all to his courage and determination to serve the People of God until the end.””

Peter’s humble love

Cardinal Mamberti recalled words of Pope Benedict XVI, who said, “Simon understands that Jesus is satisfied with his poor love, the only one he is capable of.” It is this divine understanding that gives hope to the disciple who has known the pain of unfaithfulness. From that moment on, Peter follows the Master “with full awareness of his own fragility.” Cardinal Mamberti also recalled Saint John Paul II, who on the 25th anniversary of his pontificate said, “Every day in my heart I relive the same dialogue between Jesus and Peter,” and that he felt Jesus encouraging him to answer, like Peter: “Lord, you know everything; you know that I love you.” Then Jesus would entrust him again with his responsibilities.

A moment during the final Novemdiale Mass in suffrage of Pope Francis (@VATICAN MEDIA)

The essential dimension of adoration

Cardinal Mamberti also recalled the second reading from Revelation with its praise and adoration of God and the Lamb. Pope Francis often emphasized, he said, that “adoration is an essential dimension of the Church’s mission and of the faithful’s lives.” In his homily for Epiphany 2024, the Pope lamented that “we’ve lost the habit of adoring, the ability that adoration gives us. Let’s rediscover the beauty of prayerful adoration. Today, adoration is lacking among us.”

“This ability to adore was clearly present in Pope Francis. His intense pastoral life and countless encounters were always rooted in long periods of prayer shaped by Ignatian discipline. He often reminded the Church that contemplation is “a dynamic of love” that “lifts us to God not to detach us from the world, but to help us dwell in it more deeply.””

In conclusion, Cardinal Mamberti recalled how Pope Francis did everything under the gaze of Mary, Salus Populi Romani, before whom he prayed 126 times at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major. “Now that he rests near the beloved icon,” Cardinal Mamberti invited the faithful to entrust him to the intercession of the Mother of the Lord and our Mother.

Cardinal Dominique Mamberti when giving his homily (@VATICAN MEDIA)

Prayer for Pope Francis

During the prayers of the faithful, the Church prayed that the Lord welcome Pope Francis into His kingdom, acknowledging his trust in the Church’s prayer, purifying him “of human weakness,” and granting him “the reward promised to faithful servants.”

On Sunday, some Cardinals celebrated Mass in their titular churches across Rome. On Monday, 5 May, the Cardinals will meet for General Congregations in the morning at 9 and again at 5 p.m. For Tuesday, 6 May, only a morning session is planned so far, with a possible afternoon session if needed.