Cardinal Mamberti: Pope Francis, faithful to his mission with all his strength
By Alessandro Di Bussolo
The mission of Peter and the Apostles, Cardinal Mamberti noted in his homily, “is love itself, which becomes service to the Church and to all humanity.” Pope Francis, “animated by the Lord’s love,” was faithful to his mission “to the point of exhausting all his strength.” This was a primary point of Cardinal Mamberti’s homily, delivered during the final Mass of the Novemdiales (Masses marking the nine days of mourning for a deceased pope), reflecting on the Gospel passage from John read on this Third Sunday of Easter. The reading recounts the encounter of the Risen Jesus with several apostles by the Sea of Tiberias, ending with Jesus entrusting Peter with his mission and the command: “Follow me!”
Proclaiming the joy of the Gospel
Cardinal Mamberti remarked that this Gospel is especially fitting for a Church now praying for a new Successor of Peter as the Conclave begins on 7 May. As well, the first reading from the Acts of the Apostles, where Peter and the others declare: “We must obey God rather than men.” The French Cardinal recalled how Pope Francis, using those very words, warned the powerful and proclaimed to all humanity the joy of the Gospel, the Merciful Father, and Christ the Savior.
Peter’s humble love
Cardinal Mamberti recalled words of Pope Benedict XVI, who said, “Simon understands that Jesus is satisfied with his poor love, the only one he is capable of.” It is this divine understanding that gives hope to the disciple who has known the pain of unfaithfulness. From that moment on, Peter follows the Master “with full awareness of his own fragility.” Cardinal Mamberti also recalled Saint John Paul II, who on the 25th anniversary of his pontificate said, “Every day in my heart I relive the same dialogue between Jesus and Peter,” and that he felt Jesus encouraging him to answer, like Peter: “Lord, you know everything; you know that I love you.” Then Jesus would entrust him again with his responsibilities.
The essential dimension of adoration
Cardinal Mamberti also recalled the second reading from Revelation with its praise and adoration of God and the Lamb. Pope Francis often emphasized, he said, that “adoration is an essential dimension of the Church’s mission and of the faithful’s lives.” In his homily for Epiphany 2024, the Pope lamented that “we’ve lost the habit of adoring, the ability that adoration gives us. Let’s rediscover the beauty of prayerful adoration. Today, adoration is lacking among us.”
In conclusion, Cardinal Mamberti recalled how Pope Francis did everything under the gaze of Mary, Salus Populi Romani, before whom he prayed 126 times at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major. “Now that he rests near the beloved icon,” Cardinal Mamberti invited the faithful to entrust him to the intercession of the Mother of the Lord and our Mother.
Prayer for Pope Francis
During the prayers of the faithful, the Church prayed that the Lord welcome Pope Francis into His kingdom, acknowledging his trust in the Church’s prayer, purifying him “of human weakness,” and granting him “the reward promised to faithful servants.”
On Sunday, some Cardinals celebrated Mass in their titular churches across Rome. On Monday, 5 May, the Cardinals will meet for General Congregations in the morning at 9 and again at 5 p.m. For Tuesday, 6 May, only a morning session is planned so far, with a possible afternoon session if needed.
