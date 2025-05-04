Cardinal Fernández Artime: From Pope Francis, the call to awaken the world

During the eighth Mass of the Novemdiales in memory of Pope Francis, the Cardinal and former Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life invites the faithful to turn the apostles' enthusiasm, sparked by the appearance of the Risen Christ, into a "life program." Their "wonder," in contrast to "bewilderment" and "discouragement," becomes a model for those today who are in "great need of encountering the Lord."

By Edoardo Giribaldi

Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime, former Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life presided over the eighth Mass of the nine days of mourning, or Novemdiales, on Saturday afternoon, 3 May, in St. Peter’s Basilica. In his homily he spoke about a new way of living rooted in love and reflected in the joy and wonder of the first disciples witnessing the Risen Christ. This is the example that all the baptized, and especially those who embrace consecrated life, are called to embody today for a world that “greatly needs to encounter the Lord.”

Consecrated men and women present at the Mass (@Vatican Media)

Participation of consecrated women and men

Before the Penitential Act, Sister Mary Barron, OLA, Superior General of the Congregation of Our Lady of the Apostles and president of the International Union of Superiors General (UISG), spoke on behalf of consecrated women. She gave a moving portrait of Pope Francis as a “humble, compassionate pastor, full of boundless love,” who reminded the world that "fragility" can be embraced, not as a "limitation," but as a source of "grace." She echoed the Pope’s call to religious women to serve with humility, “as Christ in kneeling to wash the feet of His disciples.” With a voice filled with gratitude, she recognized how Pope Francis welcomed and valued consecrated women, making them “active participants in the synodal journey.” “We promise to carry the mission forward,” she concluded, “becoming a fire that lights other fires.”

A Pope who could ‘shake things up’

Next, Father Mario Zanotti, secretary of the Union of Superiors General, brought the condolences of all religious institutes. “Pope Francis,” he said with emotion, “left us a great legacy of humanity, a deeply Christian humanity.” He described the Pope as “close,” a good listener, and someone capable of “shaking” the Church with strong words that challenged “certainties” and “habits cloaked in religiosity.” With evangelical firmness, the Pope called for consistency with Scripture and with the charism of religious families, highlighting poverty as a prophetic sign against power and wealth.

Sister Mary Barron, OLA, and Fr. Mario Zanotti giving their opening reflections (@Vatican Media)

Promoting an encounter the Lord

“Praying for the dead is the greatest work of charity.” With this quote from Saint Alphonsus Maria de’ Liguori, Cardinal Fernández Artime opened his homily. He added a quote from Saint John Mary Vianney: “To pray for the dead is to love those who have died.” His words were filled with memory and love, directed to the many consecrated men and women attending the celebration. The cardinal recalled the affection of religious congregations for Pope Francis and their constant prayer: “for his ministry,” for him personally, “for the Church, for the world.”

Reflecting on the Gospel passage recounting the appearance of the Risen Christ to the disciples by the Sea of Tiberias, the Cardinal quoted Saint Athanasius, who said the presence of the Risen Christ makes life “a continuous feast.” It is this transforming light that enabled the disciples to face “prison,” “threats,” and persecution without fear.

Quoting from one of Pope Francis' catecheses, Cardinal Fernández Artime said “I ask myself where did the first disciples find the strength to witness as they did? Not only that, but where did they find joy and courage to proclaim the Gospel in the face of obstacles and violence?” The answer, he explained, is clear: only the presence of the Risen Lord and the action of the Holy Spirit could explain this. Their faith was rooted in a powerful and personal experience of the crucified and risen Christ, so much so that they feared nothing. Today, just as then, people have a deep need to encounter the Lord and His message of salvation."

Members of the congregation at prayer during the celebration (@Vatican Media)

The love of Christ

The Cardinal then recalled the words of Saint John Paul II during the Jubilee of Consecrated Life in February 2000. He described religious life as a “prophetic presence for the whole Christian people,” often lived in difficult conditions, yet offered without reservation “in the name of Christ, in service to the poor, the marginalized, and the outcast.” All baptized people, he said, are called to be witnesses of the Lord, and the call to discipleship is a summons to live with God at the center.

“This mission is especially urgent today, when across many parts of the world God seems absent or easily forgotten. In such times, we can follow the way of Saint Benedict: “Prefer nothing to the love of Christ.””

Presence in difficult moments

The Cardinal also recalled a theme expressed by Benedict XVI: that consecrated life must be like “sentinels who discern and proclaim the new life already present in our history.” Consecrated men and women must become “credible and radiant signs of the Gospel and its paradoxes,” not conforming to the mindset of the world, but continually renewing their commitment. In the Gospel, the Cardinal noted, the Lord made himself present even when all seemed lost and to have failed, approaching the disciples who, filled with joy, recognized him as “the Lord.”

“With this expression, we find the joy and amazement of Easter faith, which strongly contrasts with the confusion, discouragement, and sense of helplessness previously in the disciples’ hearts. Only the presence of the Risen Jesus transforms everything: darkness is overcome by light; fruitless work becomes fruitful again; weariness and abandonment give way to new energy and the certainty that He is with us. What happened to the first and privileged witnesses of the Lord can and must become a life plan for us all.”

The Cardinals present at the celebration (@Vatican Media)

Awakening the World

In conclusion, Cardinal Fernández Artime again quoted Pope Francis, who during the Year of Consecrated Life (2015–2016), invited religious to “awaken the world” with hearts and spirits pure, able to recognize Christ in today’s men and women, especially the poor, the forgotten, the excluded, “for in them is the Lord.”

“May Mary, Mother of the Church, grant us all the grace to be missionary disciples today, witnesses of her Son in His Church which, under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, lives in hope, because the Risen Lord is with us until the end of time. Amen.”