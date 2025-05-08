Augustinian Prior General: Leo XIV is ‘truly close to everyone'

Father Alejandro Moral, a long-time friend of the newly elected Pope, tells Vatican News that the new Pope "immediately spoke of justice and peace and of bridges between all, of synodality’"

By Tiziana Campisi

“We are very happy. I hope it’s a gift [for we Augustinians], really, because it’s a gift for the Church. That is the important thing”.

Those were the words of the Prior General of the Augustinians, Fr Alejandro Moral Antón, speaking to Vatican News.

“As Augustinians, we’re happy, we want him to be a servant”.

A balanced person, close to everyone

Father Moral extolled Pope Leo’s character, saying that he is “very balanced, very spiritual, a person truly close to everyone”.

Fr Moral, a long-time friend of the new Pope, said that Leo XIV “loves everyone, rich and poor alike. We [Augustinians] are very happy, because we think he will really serve the church. We’ve been discussing this recently, and we think this will be the case."

Justice, peace, and synodality

Pope Leo’s choice of the name, Father Moral continues, stems from the consideration that Leo XIII “was a great Pope”.

Fr Moral emphasises the importance of the key words ‘justice’ and ‘peace’ in Pope Leo’s first address from the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica. “He spoke immediately of justice and peace and of bridges between all, of synodality. And then the words of St. Augustine ‘we are pilgrims towards a true homeland’ which give a clue to ‘his programme for the coming years’.”