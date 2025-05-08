Archbishop Broglio welcomes Pope Leo XIV: 'A shepherd for a troubled world'

Archbishop Timothy Broglio, President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, expresses joy and gratitude following the election of Pope Leo XIV.

By Marie Duhamel and Linda Bordoni

Speaking to Vatican News shortly after the announcement of the election of Pope Leo XIV from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica, Archbishop Broglio, President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, said he was “very pleased with the choice of the cardinals,” acknowledging his surprise at the outcome but affirming his deep sense of happiness and trust in the new pontificate.

“I certainly offer a prayer for Pope Leo,” he said, “and pray for the beginning of his mission and for its success.”

Archbishop Broglio shared that he had met Pope Leo XIV during official visits to Rome as part of his role with the bishops’ conference, recalling a man marked by warmth, openness, and a genuine desire to collaborate, as well as during the Synod on Synodality.

“On both occasions,” he noted, “he was very cordial and demonstrated a great desire to be helpful and work together. I was very grateful for that.”

What is in a name?

The choice of the name “Leo” evokes rich associations with Church history, particularly Pope Leo XIII, remembered for his groundbreaking work on Catholic social teaching and his encyclical Rerum Novarum.

“It sparks the memory of Leo XIII,” Archbishop Broglio reflected, “who was the first pope to enunciate in a clear fashion the social doctrine of the Church.”

The name also speaks to the new Pope’s roots. “Since Leo came from the neighbourhood of Rome, I think the people of Rome, primarily, will be very happy,” he said.

A call for peace

Highlighting the state of the world today, Archbishop Broglio stressed the need for the Pope to be a voice for peace and dialogue amid the many crises unfolding across the globe.

“I think all of us are extremely troubled by the by the situations that continue to ignite in our world. I think now of Pakistan and India, but we also have this disaster in Ukraine and in the Middle East, and so many parts of Africa. So that he would speak of peace, I think is essential. And I hope that he will be a pontiff who can further peace and dialogue in our world,” he said.

A united Church

Reflecting on Pope Leo XIV’s words about a united Church, Archbishop Broglio agreed that this message is also important for the people of the United States.

“One of the things we have to learn is to listen to each other,” he said. “We may disagree, but each person is created in the image of God, and that should never be lost. I hope we hear his message as an invitation to be unified and to become instruments of dialogue.”

A universal shepherd

Archbishop Broglio also commented on Pope Leo’s international background—French and Italian by heritage, with pastoral experience in Latin America—as a gift to his universal ministry.

“I think it’s excellent,” he said. “Living in different parts of the world makes a big difference. It brings depth, perspective, and a richness that will help him guide the Church.”

He added that such global experience helps keep the Church from becoming “lost in its own backyard.”

A Pastor for all

Noting the Pope’s decision to speak in Italian during his first public address, Archbishop Broglio remarked on the pastoral significance of language.

“As the Bishop of Rome, I think it’s important he spoke Italian,” he said, while also acknowledging the comfort this choice brings to Spanish-speaking Catholics, especially in light of the recent passing of Pope Francis. “It will be reassuring to see that their new pastor can reach their hearts as well.”

Concluding, Archbishop Broglio offered prayers for Pope Leo XIV: “I wish him tranquillity and every success in his ministry.”