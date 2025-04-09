Pope Francis: We must release all burdens holding us back from God

In Pope Francis' prepared catechesis for the weekly General Audience, which was not held due to his ongoing convalescence, he urges the faithful to give up all burdens weighing down their hearts, in order to experience the peace and joy that comes from the Lord's unconditional love.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

As Pope Francis recovers in his residence at the Casa Santa Marta after being discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Sunday, 23 March, he has called on us faithful to let go of all which is getting in the way of our welcoming God's incredible love for us.

The Pope did so in the text that had been prepared for the Wednesday General Audience, which he asked the Holy See Press Office to publish.

Since his medical team discharged the Pope, recommending two months of rest for a proper convalescence, the Press Office continues to distribute the catecheses prepared for the Audience, as it did during his hospitalization.

In his catechesis, focusing on encounters in Jesus' life, the Pope reflected on the biblical episode of the rich man recounted in the Gospel of St. Mark.

In Mark 10:17–22, a man runs up to Jesus and asks, “Good Teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?” Jesus reminds him of the commandments, and tells him to sell everything he has, give it to the poor, and then follow Him. The man, overwhelmed and unable to do so, goes away saddened.

Possibility for true happiness

The Holy Father reminds the faithful how Jesus' love offered the man the possibility to start over, and renew his life.

Jesus "loved him,” the Pope underscored, noting, "Jesus loves this man even before inviting him to follow." "He loves him just as he is," he stressed, marveling that "Jesus’ love is freely given—the exact opposite of the logic of merit that worries this man."

"We are truly happy," the Holy Father continued, "when we realize we are loved this way: freely, by grace."

'Sell' all weighing us down

To fill that lacking or emptiness inside of us, the Pope went on to stress, "we must not try to 'buy' recognition, affection, or esteem; rather, we must 'sell' everything that weighs us down, in order to free our hearts. The Pope lamented that the rich man ends up alone because "the weights in his life keep him anchored in port."

"Sometimes we think things are treasures, but," the Holy Father reminded, "they are only burdens holding us back."

Pope Francis concluded by calling on all faithful to entrust to the Heart of Jesus all "those who are sad and undecided," so "they may feel the loving gaze of the Lord, who is moved with tenderness when he looks into our hearts."