Symphony of Mercy: Thanksgiving for Pope Francis

A cry for peace and mercy for the world – this is what the great musical and religious event, Symphony of Mercy, will be about. It is scheduled to take place simultaneously on April 26 in Krakow, the Vatican, and six continents. The organizers received the blessing of the Holy Father already in February. Now, the Symphony will also serve as an act of thanksgiving for the pontificate of Pope Francis. "This will be a Symphony for you, our dear Holy Father Francis!" say the organizers.

By Tomasz Zielenkiewicz

"During the year of the Jubilee of Hope, we will be celebrating a major event of hope," says Card. Tagle. Encouraging participation in the Symphony of Mercy, he indicated that "it will be a kind of pilgrimage of hope through Divine Mercy." In turn, Archbishop of Łódź Cardinal Grzegorz Ryś stressed that the event uses the language of culture, aesthetics, and beauty. Now, the Symphony will also be a great act of thanksgiving for the pontificate of Francis.

Responding to Francis' call

Jan Mrowca, Polish entrepreneur and philanthropist instrumental for this event, points out that the Symphony of Mercy responds to Pope Francis' call to pray for mercy and peace in the world.

"Our loud and clear response to what is happening today comes from Krakow, Poland, from the tomb of St. Faustina. We will trustfully beg for Divine Mercy and for the gift of peace", said Jan Mrowca.

Symphony of Mercy in Kraków

On six continents

The Symphony, a magnificent event that combines prayer with music, was composed by Polish composer Bartłomiej Gliniak. Using the words of St. Faustina Kowalska, it will be performed on April 26, between 5 pm and 7:30 pm, on the eve of Divine Mercy Sunday. The concert will take place in the vicinity of the Divine Mercy Shrine in Krakow-Łagiewniki, the destination of pilgrimages by St. John Paul II, Benedict XVI, and Pope Francis. The artists will be joining live the Vatican and the Divine Mercy shrines on other continents: in Brazil, the USA, Tanzania, the Philippines, and Australia.

Francis' blessing

The event is organized by the Terra Divina Foundation and the John Paul II Institute for Intercultural Dialogue. In February, the organizers met with Pope Francis and received the Holy Father's signed blessing.

"It was Francis who set us in motion. He spoke about Mercy all his life. Francis! We want to thank you for setting our hearts on fire and teaching us to practice Mercy," say the organizers.

Telebridge of peace

Two hundred artists will perform the Symphony. Viewers from across the world will be able to watch the event live on television and via the internet. The organizers stress that the Symphony of Mercy is conceived as a great plea for mercy and peace in the world in the current tempestuous time.

More on the Symphony of Mercy at www.symphonyofmercy.com.