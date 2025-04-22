Search

Seals placed on doors of Santa Marta papal residence

On the evening of Pope Francis’ death, a rite confirmed his passing and the placing of his body in the coffin took place in the chapel of his Vatican residence.

The rite confirming the death and the placement of Pope Francis’s body in the coffin took place on the evening of Monday 21 April in the ground-floor chapel of the Casa Santa Marta.

The official declaration of death was read aloud. The act was validated by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church. The ceremony lasted just under an hour.

Seals were also placed on the papal apartment on the third floor of the Apostolic Palace and on the apartment on the second floor of Casa Santa Marta, where the Pope had resided.

On Tuesday morning, the first General Congregation of Cardinals will take place, during which a potential date for the funeral may be decided.

22 April 2025, 07:42

