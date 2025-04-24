Rosary in memory of Pope Francis led by Cardinal Tagle

Filipino Cardinal Louis Antonio Gokim Tagle leads the fourth recitation of the Rosary in memory of Pope Francis at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major on Thursday evening, 24 April.

By Vatican News

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle led the fourth evening Rosary in remembering Pope Francis on Thursday evening, 24 April.

The prayer took place once again at the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major, where Pope Francis will be brought for burial following the funeral on Saturday, 26 April.

In his introductory words before leading the Rosary, Cardinal Tagle recalled the words in today's Gospel of the Risen Jesus when He appears among His disciples still in shock after the events of his Passion, "Why are you troubled? And why do questions arise in your hearts?"

Jesus encouraged them and helped open their hearts by explaining the Scriptures "to free them from the fear of death," Cardinal Tagle explained.

"These words of the Risen Christ are addressed to each of us to give hope and certainty to our lives," he said, since the "Master and Lord came to give us life, a life that will have no end."

In conclusion, Cardinal Tagle encouraged the faithful that with this spirit we "pray for our beloved Holy Father Francis, entrusting him to the tender hands of Mary Most Holy, Salus Populi Romani" and may Mary, "Gate of Heaven, Pray for us."

Rosary at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major