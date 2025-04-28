Cardinal Reina at Novemdiales Mass: 'We feel like sheep without a shepherd'

At Mass on the third day of the Novemdiales in suffrage for Pope Francis, the Cardinal Vicar General for the Diocese of Rome reminds the faithful, as they mourn the late Pope, that death is not the end because ‘The grain must die to bear fruit.’

By Vatican News

The third Mass of the Novendiales, the nine days” of mourning for the late Pope Francis was celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday afternoon and presided over by Cardinal Baldassare Reina.

Sheep without a shepherd in a broken world

The Cardinal Vicar General for the Diocese of Rome began his homily by acknowledging the shared grief of the people of Rome who, along with all the faithful across the world, mourn not just the passing of their Bishop, but feel like “sheep without a shepherd.”

This metaphor, he said, summarises the feelings of these days, but also reflects the present state of humanity that in a world ablaze with crises, seems abandoned and leaderless, much like the crowds that moved Jesus to compassion.

Life and goodness prevail over death and evil

Cardinal Reina recalled how the Apostles, despite their tireless work and exhaustion, strove to bring signs of hope and tangible love to a broken world — simple gestures like touch, mercy, and non-judgmental words — signs that life and goodness prevail over death and evil. This apostolic spirit, he remarked, echoed in Pope Francis’ Ministry: a dedication that exhausted itself in service, culminating in a final outpouring of blessing on his Easter Sunday.

Sowing in times of famine demands extraordinary faith

Yet, Cardinal Reina warned that the present is not a time for nostalgia or fear-driven retreat. Rather, the Church is called to radical fidelity — to embrace a new heaven and a new earth, without succumbing to the temptation to cling to past certainties or worldly alliances.

True fidelity, he argued, also means discerning the spirit of the reforms started by Pope Francis and pursuing them with courage, seeking leadership that resists fear and worldly compromise, and remains rooted in Gospel compassion and unity.

Drawing on the Gospel of John, Reina reflected on the parable of the grain of wheat that must die to bear fruit — an image of Christ’s death and His salvific Resurrection. In following Christ, Christians, too, he said, must become "seeds," willing to be buried, hidden, and spent for the sake of new life. Sowing in times of famine, as the psalmist describes, demands extraordinary faith — offering up even the last reserves in a seemingly desperate act of trust.

Continuing on the path set by Pope Francis

The Cardinal paralleled Pope Francis’ final public acts with this radical act of sowing unto death. His final “sowing” was a living testament to the mission of Jesus, the Good Shepherd who lays down his life for the sheep.

Cardinal Reina concluded by invoking the Blessed Virgin Mary, the protector of the Roman people, to accompany and guard the Church as she continues on the path set by its late pastor, reminding the faithful that death is not the end, but the seedbed of resurrection.