Pope’s April prayer intention: Technology should benefit everyone

In a video message with his prayer intention for April, the Pope urges putting technology at the service of everyone, especially those most in need.

By Kielce Gussie

In the month of April, Pope Francis dedicates his prayer intention to new technologies and the hope that their use “will not replace human relationships, will respect the dignity of the person, and will help us face the crises of our times.”

In the world of social networks

In a world flooded with social media trends and the ever-growing field of artificial intelligence, Pope Francis stresses that “technology is the fruit of the intelligence God gave us.” However, he warns against misusing it – as that can have negative consequences.



For example, the Pope alludes to problems of isolation and the absence of true relationships. He says, “something’s wrong if we spend more time on our cell phones than with people.” Pope Francis cautions that the growing use of screens in any form “makes us forget that there are real people behind it who breathe, laugh, and cry.” As a result, cyberbullying and hatred begin to fester on social media networks.

Moreover, technology is a good that should not “benefit only a few while excluding others” because this leads to economic, social, labor, educational, and other inequalities.

Technology at the service of man

To avoid these dangers, the Pope encourages everyone to “place technology at the service of the human person” – as a means of uniting people, helping those in need, improving the lives of the sick, fostering a culture of encounter, and protecting the planet.

Technology is not meant to separate man from reality and relationships. Therefore, Pope Francis invites everyone to “look less at screens” and “look each other in the eyes more.” Balancing technology with relationships will enable each and every one of us to “discover what really matters: that we are brothers, sisters, children of the same Father.”