Pope makes surprise visit to St. Peter’s to pray at tomb of St. Pius X

Pope Francis makes a surprise outing from Casa Santa Marta, where he continues his convalescence and has gradually resumed some meetings.

By Salvatore Cernuzio

Just a week after the unexpected appearance of the Holy Father in a wheelchair in St. Peter’s Square—where 20,000 faithful had gathered for the Jubilee of the Sick—Pope Francis, on Thursday, April 10, once again stepped outside Casa Santa Marta and spent some time in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Just as he did last Sunday, he paused to pray at the tomb of St. Pius X, a pope with whom Pope Francis has always expressed a deep spiritual bond.

Hundreds gather to greet the Pope

Though the Pope’s visit was brief, the news of his presence in the Basilica quickly spread, and the faithful gathered to greet him. Among them were some restorers working behind protective screens on a couple of projects currently undertaken by the Fabbrica di San Pietro. They, too, were able to shake the Pope’s hand.

Children approached to receive his blessing, and entire groups of pilgrims visiting Rome for the Jubilee crowded forward to catch a glimpse of him.

Blessings and silent gestures of affection

“The Pope passed through the Door of Prayer, then went to the Altar of the Chair, and finally to the tomb of St. Pius X to pray,” explained Msgr. Valerio Di Palma, a canon of St. Peter’s. The Pope did not speak, he added, but his gestures conveyed affection and closeness to those gathered around him. Some even lined up for a chance to draw near to the Bishop of Rome, whose public appearances have been limited during his convalescence.