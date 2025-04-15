Pope prepares Via Crucis mediations

The Holy See Press Office shares that Pope Francis continues to show improvements and announces that the Pope wrote the meditations for the Good Friday Via Crucis at Rome's Colosseum.

By Vatican News

Pope Francis continues to show improvements as he recovers at his residence in the Casa Santa Marta.

The Holy Father was released from Rome's Gemelli Hospital with "protected discharge" on Sunday, 23 March after being hospitalized for a polymicrobial infection that resulted in bilateral pneumonia.

According to the Holy See Press Office, Pope Francis' condition has shown further slight respiratory, mobility, and voice-related improvements.

The Holy Father has been continuing his treatment and mobility- and respiratory-related physical therapy. The Pope is able to go long periods of time without oxygen administration, and generally only needs to use high-flow oxygen with nasal cannulas in the evening or when needed.



Moreover, the Press Office also reported that Pope Francis continues his work activities and receives visits from collaborators in the Roman Curia, such as Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, who visited for the Pope's promulgations for the decrees of causes of saints yesterday.

Holy Week in the Vatican

The Press Office noted it is still too early to discuss the Pope's own participation in Holy Week liturgies or during the Easter Triduum, but stressed it would offer all pertinent updates as they arrive.

In the meantime, it announced Pope Francis himself had written the Meditations himself for the Via Crucis on Good Friday at Rome's Colosseum, and shared which Cardinals the Pope has delegated to preside over several Holy Week liturgies. The Pope's meditations will be published by the Press Office at noon on Friday.

Mentioning that today the calendar of the celebrations at St. Peter's Basilica will be released, it was pointed out that the Mass in Coena Domini, on Holy Thursday evening, will take place in the Basilica at 6 p.m., but not in a papal chapel.

On Holy Thursday, Cardinal Domenico Calcagno, President Emeritus of APSA, will preside over the Chrism Mass in the morning.

On Good Friday, Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Eastern Churches, will preside over the Passion Liturgy in St. Peter's Basilica. Later that evening, Cardinal Baldo Reina, the Pope's Vicar General of Rome, will preside over the Via Crucis at the Colosseum.

At this time, the Press Office has nothing to add regarding the Pope's eventual presence or participation in the Holy Week liturgies.



The Press Office will provide another briefing on Friday and will update journalists accordingly.