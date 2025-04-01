Pope remains in stable condition

Pope Francis continues to recuperate at his residence in Casa Santa Marta.

By Christopher Wells

Pope Francis’ continues to be in good spirits, and his overall condition remains stable, according to the latest information made available by the Holy See Press Office.

The latest update on the Pope’s health indicates that his blood work is normal, while a recent chest x-ray indicates an improvement in his lungs. The Pope is continuing with the various therapies prescribed by his doctors. His motor skills and breathing, and the use of his voice continue to show improvement. High-flow oxygenation is used mainly at night and as necessary.

Pope Francis is continuing to work at his desk.

The Holy Father concelebrates Mass each morning in the chapel on the second floor of the Casa Santa Marta residence, where he continues to recover.

The Press Office says there have not been any special visits to the Pope, but noted that he continues to meet with health personnel as well as his closest collaborators.

There will be no General Audience on Wednesday; however, as has been the case for the past few weeks, the Vatican will release the text of the catechesis prepared for the Audience. The Holy Father will also prepare a homily for Sunday’s Mass for the Jubilee of the Sick and Health Care Workers; arrangements for the Angelus on Sunday are expected to be discussed in the next briefing, scheduled for Friday, 4 April.

As yet, the Press Office says, it is premature to speculate on the Pope’s participation in the ceremonies of Holy Week.