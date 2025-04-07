Pope: Salesians should educate young people with passion for Christ

Pope Francis sends a message to the 29th General Chapter of the Society of Saint Francis de Sales, and encourages Salesians to renew their passion for Christ and dedication to educate young people.

By Devin Watkins

The Salesians of Don Bosco are holding their 29th General Chapter in Turin, Italy, from February 16 to April 12, coinciding with the 150th anniversary of their founder’s first missionary expedition to Argentina.

As he recovers from bilateral pneumonia at his Vatican residence, Pope Francis sent a message to express his support for members of the Society of St. Francis De Sales.

Known as Salesians, the congregation’s members seek to educated young people and teach them trades that will help them grow into self-sufficient, contributing members of society.

In his message, the Pope greeted Fr. Fabio Attard, a Maltese-born priest whom the Chapter elected as the new Rector Major of the Salesian Congregation.

He succeeds Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime, whom Pope Francis appointed as Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life in January.

Fr. Fabio Attard was elected Rector Major of the Salesians in March 2025

The Pope encouraged Salesians to listen to the Holy Spirit in synodal discernment, trust, and commitment, as they map out their mission for the next few years.

He applauded their chosen theme for the Chapter: “Salesians passionate about Jesus Christ and dedicated to the young.”

“It is a beautiful goal,” he said. “To be ‘passionate’ and ‘dedicated,’ to let yourselves be fully drawn in by the Lord’s love and to serve others without keeping anything for yourselves—just as your Founder did in his time.”

Pope Francis noted that contemporary society presents unique challenges to religious orders that are different to those faced by past generations.

Yet, he added, the faith and commitment of consecrated religious remain the same and are constantly enriched by new gifts, including the gift of interculturality.

In conclusion, the Pope thanked the Salesians for their work in education, encouraging them to continue with perseverance.

“I wholeheartedly bless you and your chapter work, as well as your confreres across the five continents, and I kindly ask you to pray for me.”

