Pope Francis visits prison inmates on Holy Thursday

Pope Francis visits Rome’s Regina Coeli prison on the afternoon of Thursday, marking a return to the historic penitentiary where he celebrated the Holy Thursday liturgy in 2018.

Pope Francis marked Holy Thursday with a visit to Rome’s Regina Coeli prison, continuing a tradition he has observed since the beginning of his pontificate: drawing close to those living behind bars. While unable this year to celebrate the liturgy of the Lord’s Supper and the Washing of the Feet, the Pope greeted inmates personally, offered them words of encouragement, and gifted each of them with a Rosary and a pocket-sized Gospel.

"I have always liked coming to prison on Holy Thursday to do the washing of the feet like Jesus," the Pope told those gathered. "This year, I cannot do it, but I want to be close to you. I pray for you and your families."

Approximately 70 detainees of different ages and nationalities welcomed the Holy Father in the central rotunda of the historic prison, located in Rome’s Trastevere district. He was met with cheers and chants from those gathered inside, as well as from inmates watching from the upper windows. Shouts such as “Freedom!”, “Pray for us!”, “Pray for Palestine” and “We are with you!” echoed through the courtyard. Pope Francis responded with simple gestures—raising his hand in greeting and offering a thumbs-up—before addressing them from the car: “Pray for me,” he said.

Words and gestures of closeness

The Holy Father spent about 30 minutes inside the facility, greeting inmates and members of the prison staff. Many of the detainees wore wooden Rosaries around their necks, and several held prayer booklets or Gospels. One young man asked for an extra copy of the Gospel to give to his sister upon release. Others knelt, kissed the Pope’s hand, or leaned forward to make brief contact with him.

One inmate, Ferdinando, handed the Pope a handwritten note: “May the light of the Lord illuminate my life and that of my family. Thank you, Pope, for your presence.” Pope Francis paused with him for a moment to ask about his family and assured him of his prayers.

Another young man, Matteo, 26, asked the Pope to sign his copy of the Gospel. He briefly shared his personal story with the Holy Father, saying he had been imprisoned after defending his partner from an assault. He claimed the situation was misunderstood and led to false testimony.

In the rotunda, where weekly catechesis and Mass are celebrated, several detainees expressed surprise and gratitude at the Pope’s unannounced visit. Some recalled writing to him after he visited Rome’s other prison, Rebibbia, last December, asking him to visit Regina Coeli as well. “We prayed, and he really came,” one inmate said.

A tradition of pastoral presence

Pope Francis has made prison visits a hallmark of his Holy Thursday observances, beginning in Buenos Aires and continuing throughout his pontificate in Rome. His stop at Regina Coeli this year was made despite recent health challenges and hospitalisation.

Outside the prison, speaking to journalists, the Pope reflected briefly on the visit: “Every time I enter a place like this, I ask myself: why them and not me?” When asked how he would spend Easter, he replied simply, “As I can.”

The chaplain’s reflection

Father Vittorio Trani, chaplain at Regina Coeli, told Vatican Media that the Pope’s visit was a powerful sign. “This gesture expresses care for a reality made up of people in difficulty,” he said. “Prison affects not only the inmates, but also those who work here and those who carry management responsibilities. The Pope did not want Easter to pass without a concrete expression of the concern he carries within.”

As the Pope’s vehicle departed, inmates continued to wave and call out from the windows, while those gathered in the courtyard remained still, reflecting on the moment. For many, it was a rare encounter—one that brought a message of human dignity, hope, and solidarity.

