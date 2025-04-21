Messages of condolence flood in from all corners of the globe

The messages coming in from world leaders and religious authorities following the death of Pope Francis demonstrate the universality of the Pope of the peripheries, who strove to be close to all as he headed the See of Peter.

The death of Pope Francis has sent waves of sorrow across continents and communities. From heads of state to religious leaders, tributes have been pouring in for the man who walked with the poor, prayed with the suffering, and fought tirelessly for the hope of peace in our fractured world.

Across Africa

Messages came flooding in from the leaders of numerous African countries, a continent to which the Pope made numerous journeys. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed praised the Pope’s “legacy of compassion and service to humanity.” Nigeria’s President Tinubu called him a “voice for climate action,” while South Africa’s President Ramaphosa remembered his deep commitment to a better world. All praised his focus on inclusivity and justice.

Peace was a hallmark of Francis’ pontificate and he always paid close attention to the numerous conflicts plaguing Africa. Even the day before his death, he had appealed for peace in Sudan, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke of Pope Francis’ historic influence as a voice for peace and human dignity. “I join the world in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a messenger of hope, humility and humanity,” he said in a statement.

From Europe

In Europe, tributes came from all corners. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called him “an inspiration to millions, far beyond the Catholic Church”. French President Emmanuel Macron described him as “a man of humility, on the side of the most vulnerable and most fragile”. British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer noted Francis’ “tireless efforts to promote a world that is fairer for all” and praised his courageous leadership through turbulent times. “He was a Pope for the poor, the downtrodden and the forgotten,” Starmer said. King Charles recalled their recent “moving and meaningful” meeting. Flags are at half-mast across royal residences.

In Eastern Europe, tributes came from both sides of a divided land. President Putin called him “a defender of justice,” while Ukraine’s President Zelensky remembered him as “a source of hope.”

Asia and the Americas

In east-Timor, too the nation’s flags will be lowered to half-staff for a week, with a Mass to follow in tribute to the pope’s life and service. President Jose Ramos-Horta, who welcomed the Pope to the nation in September 2024, described Francis’s death as a global loss.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te sent his condolences on behalf of the island's people, saying, "we will continue to draw inspiration from his lifelong commitment to peace, global solidarity, and caring for those in need," he wrote in English.

The White House offered a simple message: “Rest in Peace, Pope Francis.”

Argentina’s President Javier Milei, saddened by the death of the first Argentine Pope, praised the Pope’s focus on inter-religious dialogue and encouragement of spirituality amongst the young.

Religious authorities

Religious leaders, too, are mourning the Pope. The Moscow Patriarchate acknowledged his role in building East–West dialoguen and Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Church mourned Pope Francis calling him “a true example of Christian humility”.

As the world prepares for his funeral, messages continue to arrive - testament to the Pope’s universality. In life, he was a pastor to many. In death, he is mourned as a moral voice for all. “The best tribute we can pay to him”, said the Dalai Lama, “is to be a warm-hearted person, serving others wherever and in whatever way we can”.