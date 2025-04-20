Pope Francis meets with US Vice President JD Vance at Santa Marta

The brief meeting of Pope Francis with US Vice President JD Vance offered the opportunity to exchange Easter greetings. Yesterday Cardinal Parolin met with the US leader at the Secretariat of State.

Vatican News

On Easter Sunday morning, shortly after 11:30 am at the Casa Santa Marta, Pope Francis had a brief private meeting with the Vice President of the United States of America, JD (James David) Vance. The Holy See Press Office gave news of the meeting and noted it lasted a few minutes and offered an opportunity to exchange Easter greetings.

Read also 19/04/2025 US Vice President JD Vance visits Cardinal Parolin in the Vatican The Vice President of the United States, who participated in the Passion Liturgy in the Vatican Good Friday evening with his family, meets with Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal ...

Travelling to Italy with his family, JD Vance visited the Secretariat of State yesterday morning where he was welcomed by the Cardinal Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, together with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations.

A cordial conversation took place, according to the Holy See Press Office, during which the common commitment to protect the right to religious freedom and freedom of conscience was renewed. There was also an exchange of views on the international situation, especially regarding countries affected by war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations, with particular attention focused on migrants, refugees and those in prison.

During the afternoon of Good Friday, the Vice President with his wife and three children attended the Celebration of the Lord's Passion in Saint Peter's Basilica, presided over by Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches.