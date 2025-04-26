Pope Francis is buried in St Mary Major

After funeral mass, Pope Francis’ mortal remains were carried through Rome to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, where he was laid to rest near the icon of Mary Salus Popoli Romani.

By Francesca Merlo

After a solemn but beautiful mass, Pope Francis’ mortal remains made their way across the Eternal City to his final resting place: the Basilica of Saint Mary Major.

150,000 people lined the streets to bid a final farewell to Pope Francis, who on Sunday, the day before he died, had driven around St. Peter's Square in his popemobile, where he, perhaps unknowingly said goodbye to the faithful.

The procession travelled through the ancient ruins of Rome, past the monument of the fallen soldiers in Piazza Venezia - this Pope who so tirelessly advocated for peace; past the ancient Roman Forum and the Colosseum, where his beautiful meditations for the Via Crucis, denouncing the economy of indifference and calling for an economy of peace, had been read out just one week ago. Then, up to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, where his coffin was raised towards the crowd for a final goodbye. Inside the Basilica, too, the Pope’s coffin was held for a few moments before the Pauline chapel, facing the icon of Mary Salus Popoli Romani, before being taken to the chapel next door, to be buried.

At 1.00pm, the Rite of the Burial of the Roman Pontiff's casket began.

The rite took place according to the prescriptions of the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis, presided over by the Cardinal Camerlengo, in the presence of those indicated in the relevant Notice from the Office for the Liturgical Celebrations and the family members of the deceased Pope. It concluded at 1.30pm.

Pope Francis now lies to rest in the burial niche in the side aisle between the Sforza Chapel and the Pauline Chapel holding the icon of Mary Salus Popoli Romani. We can be sure that the two of them will never leave each other’s sides.



