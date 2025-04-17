Pope at Chrism Mass: Pray for the joy of priests

Pope Francis calls for praying for the joy of priests during the homily he prepared for the Chrism Mass on Holy Thursday which was read by Cardinal Domenico Calcagno, President Emeritus of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"For us priests, the Jubilee year thus represents a specific summons to a new beginning on our path of conversion."

Pope Francis stressed this in his homily on Holy Thursday morning during the Chrism Mass in St. Peter's Basilica.

Cardinal Domenico Calcagno was chosen by the Pope as his delegate to preside over the Mass and read those present the Holy Father's text.

Cardinal Domenico Calcagno presides over Chrism Mass and reads Pope Francis' homily (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

Daily closeness

In the homily, the Pope underscored that "we priests have our own history." On Holy Thursday, when we renew the promises made at our ordination, the Pope recalled.

"If only we let Him teach us, our ministry," he marveled, "becomes one of hope, because in each of our stories God opens a jubilee: a time and an oasis of grace."

'I am making all things new'

For priests, he continued, the Jubilee year is an important moment for us to begin again.



As pilgrims of hope, he said, "we are called to leave clericalism behind and to become heralds of hope."

Chrism Mass in the Vatican (Vatican Media)

Changing hearts

The shepherd who loves his people, the Pope marveled, "does not seek consensus and approval at any cost," reminding "the fidelity of love changes hearts."

Thus, he encouraged, "We are gathered here, dear brothers, to make our own and to repeat that 'Amen.'”

"The Passion, Death and Resurrection of Jesus, which we are about to relive," he emphasized, "are the soil that solidly sustains the Church and, within her, our priestly ministry."

Our first home is God's Word

Each priest, the Pope noted, has a long-standing relationship with the Word of God. "We put it at the service of others," he said, "only when the Bible remains our first home. "

Within it, he marveled, each of us has some pages that touch us more than others. "That is beautiful and important! We also help others to find the pages that touch their lives: such as newlyweds, when they choose the readings for their wedding; or those who are grieving and seek passages to entrust a dear one who has died to the mercy of God and the prayers of the community."

Chrism Mass in the Vatican (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

More incredible, he suggested, is that there is a page for a vocation, normally at the beginning of each of our journeys. "Whenever we read this page, God still calls us, if only we cherish it and do not allow our love to grow cold."

Lord comforts and is with us

The Holy Father urged those present to remember the Lord's comforting reminding, 'See, I am making all things new.'



In addition, The Pope reminded that the Holy Spirit continues to be the silent protagonist of priestly service. "The people feel His breath," he noted, "when our words become a reality in our lives."

God's work, not ours

Reminding that the sacred chrism "that we consecrate today seals this mystery of transformation at work in the different stages of Christian life," he urged, "Take care to never to grow discouraged, for it is all God’s work."

With this in mind, he gave them some homework. "Believe! Believe that God did not make a mistake with me! God never makes mistakes.

"Let us always remember," he stressed, "the words spoken at our ordination: “May God who has begun the good work in you bring it to fulfilment,” adding, "He does."

This, the Holy Father said, "is God’s work, not ours." The Lord, Pope Francis reminded, opens our eyes and to lift the burdens from our shoulders.

Pope Francis concluded by inviting all members of the faithful, as people of hope, to pray today for the joy of priests.

Chrism Mass in the Vatican (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)