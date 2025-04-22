Pope Francis' final hours and gratitude for returning to the Square

Among the final words of the late Pope Francis was a "thank you" to his personal healthcare assistant, Massimiliano Strappetti, for encouraging him to take one last ride in the popemobile on Sunday after the Urbi et Orbi. He rested in the afternoon, had a quiet dinner, and then at dawn suddenly fell ill and died.

By Salvatore Cernuzio

"Thank you for bringing me back to the Square."

This expression of gratitude was among Pope Francis’s last words to the person who, throughout this time of illness, but certainly well before, watched over him tirelessly.

That person has been Massimiliano Strappetti, the nurse who, according to the Pope himself, once saved his life by suggesting colon surgery, and whom the Holy Father later appointed in 2022 as his personal healthcare assistant.

By his side during all 38 days of hospitalization at Rome's Gemelli Hospital and round-the-clock during his recovery at the Casa Santa Marta, Mr. Strappetti was with the Pope on Easter Sunday, during the Urbi et Orbi blessing.

The crowd's embrace

The day before, they had gone together to St. Peter’s Basilica to review the “route” he would take the following day when he was to appear on the Central Loggia of St. Peter's Basilica.

After that moment, on Sunday morning, on the balcony at the heart of St. Peter’s Basilica façade, when the initial 35,000 faithful had already grown to 50,000, the Pope wanted to offer one last, meaningful surprise by heading into St. Peter’s Square for a ride in the popemobile.

But he did have a touch of hesitation, “Do you think I can manage it?” he asked Mr. Strappetti, who reassured him.

From there came the embrace of the crowd, especially of the children: his first ride since being discharged from Gemelli, and the last of his life.

Tired but content, the Pope thanked his personal healthcare assistant, saying, “Thank you for bringing me back to the Square.”

These heartfelt words reveal the deep need the Argentine Pontiff, who had made human connection a hallmark of his papacy, felt, to once more be among the people.

The final hours

The Pope then rested in the afternoon and had a peaceful dinner.

Around 5:30 a.m., the first signs of illness appeared, prompting an immediate response from those keeping watch over him.

Over an hour later, after making a gesture of farewell with his hand to Strappetti, lying in bed in his second-floor apartment at Casa Santa Marta, the Pope fell into a coma.

According to those who were with him in his final moments, he did not suffer. It all happened quickly.

It was a discreet death, almost sudden, without long suffering or public alarm, for a Pope who had always been very reserved about his health.

A passing that came the day after Easter, the day after blessing the city and the world, the day after, once again after so long, embracing the people.

The people with whom, from the very first moments of his election on March 13, 2013, he had promised to walk “together.”