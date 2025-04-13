Pope Francis greets pilgrims on Palm Sunday in Saint Peter's Square
Vatican News
Pope Francis wished a "Happy Palm Sunday and Happy Holy Week" to all those gathered for the Palm Sunday of the Lord's Passion celebration in Saint Peter's Square. The Pope came out into the Square from the Basilica for around ten minutes, immediately following the final blessing of the Mass where he offered his good wishes and then visited in his wheelchair among the faithful.
Pope Francis' latest visit marked another public occasion among the people, following his presence last Sunday at the Jubilee of the Sick and the World of Healthcare and his visits to Saint Peter's Basilica last week and visit to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major yesterday to pray before the Marian icon of the Salus Populi Romani.
