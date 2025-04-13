Pope Francis greets pilgrims on Palm Sunday in Saint Peter's Square

Pope Francis wishes pilgrims a "Happy Palm Sunday and Happy Holy Week" in person during a surprise visit to Saint Peter's Square at the conclusion of the Mass presided over by Cardinal Leonardo Sandri on his behalf.

Vatican News

Pope Francis wished a "Happy Palm Sunday and Happy Holy Week" to all those gathered for the Palm Sunday of the Lord's Passion celebration in Saint Peter's Square. The Pope came out into the Square from the Basilica for around ten minutes, immediately following the final blessing of the Mass where he offered his good wishes and then visited in his wheelchair among the faithful.

Pope Francis' surprise visit in Saint Peter's Square following the Palm Sunday Mass (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

Pope Francis' latest visit marked another public occasion among the people, following his presence last Sunday at the Jubilee of the Sick and the World of Healthcare and his visits to Saint Peter's Basilica last week and visit to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major yesterday to pray before the Marian icon of the Salus Populi Romani.

Pope Francis visiting among the faithful in Saint Peter's Square (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

Pope Francis during his visit among the faithful on Palm Sunday (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)