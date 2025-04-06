Pope makes surprise appearance in St Peter’s Square

Pope Francis appears after Mass for the Jubilee of the Sick (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

At the end of Mass for the Jubilee of the Sick and Healthcare Workers, the Pope tells the gathered pilgrims "Have a good Sunday, and thank you very much”. It is the Pope's first public appearance since leaving hospital on Sunday 23rd March.

By Jean-Benoît Harel

Pope Francis was not scheduled to make any official appearances this Sunday, April 6.However, as Mass for the Jubilee of the Sick and Healthcare Workers was coming to an end, the Pope made a surprise visit to St Peter’s Square.

Passing through the congregation, the Pope reached the altar, where Mass had been celebrated by Archbishop Rino Fisichella, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelisation.

After the final blessing, Pope Francis addressed the gathered pilgrims with a few simple words: “Have a good Sunday. Thank you all!!”.

Immediately afterwards, he returned to his Casa Santa Marta residence.

The Pope was wearing nasal cannulas to facilitate his breathing, as he was when he left the Gemelli hospital on Sunday March 23.

Pilgrims expressed their enthusiasm and joy with applause and many shouts of “Viva il Papa” (“Long live the Pope”).

Plenary indulgence

Before greeting and thanking the faithful in St. Peter's Square, the Holy Father “received the sacrament of reconciliation in St. Peter's Basilica, recollected himself in prayer and passed through the Holy Door”, according to the Holy See Press Office.

This means that Pope had taken the various steps required to obtain a plenary indulgence, in union with the pilgrims who had come to the Vatican for the Jubilee of the Sick and Healthcare Workers this weekend.

On Friday April 4, the Holy See Press Office reported that Pope Francis' state of health was improving slightly, and that the Holy Father was in good spirits.