Pope Francis’ life recalled in Deed placed in coffin

The Deed for the Pious Passing of His Holiness Pope Francis has been placed in his coffin, which was sealed in a solemn rite ahead of his Requiem Mass.

The coffin of the late Pope Francis was sealed in a ritual in St. Peter’s Basilica on Friday evening, after around 250,000 pilgrims had paid their respects to the Argentine-born Pope.

As per tradition, the Pope’s pallium, coins, and medals minted during his pontificate, as well as a "Rogito" or Deed summarizing his life and papacy, were also placed inside the coffin.

Ahead of the Requiem Mass, the Holy See Press Office published the full text of the Deed, written in Latin and sealed inside a metal cylinder.

The following is a working English-language translation of the Deed:

DEED FOR THE PIOUS PASSING

OF HIS HOLINESS FRANCIS

DEATH, INTERMENT, AND ENTOMBMENT

OF FRANCIS OF BLESSED MEMORY

With us, pilgrims of hope, guide and companion on the journey toward the great goal to which we are called—Heaven—the 21st day of April in the Holy Year 2025, at 7:35 in the morning, while the light of Easter illumined the second day of the Octave, Easter Monday, the beloved Shepherd of the Church, Francis, passed from this world to the Father. The entire Christian Community, especially the poor, gave praise to God for the gift of his service rendered with courage and faithfulness to the Gospel and to the mystical Bride of Christ.

Francis was the 266th Pope. His memory remains in the heart of the Church and of all humanity.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, elected Pope on 13 March 2013, was born in Buenos Aires on 17 December 1936, to Piedmontese immigrants: his father Mario was an accountant employed by the railways, while his mother, Regina Sivori, took care of the home and the education of their five children. After earning a diploma as a chemical technician, he chose the path of the priesthood, entering first the diocesan seminary and, on 11 March 1958, passing to the novitiate of the Society of Jesus. He pursued humanistic studies in Chile and, returning in 1963 to Argentina, graduated in philosophy at the San Giuseppe college in San Miguel. He was a professor of literature and psychology at the colleges of the Immaculate Conception in Santa Fé and of the Savior in Buenos Aires.

He received priestly ordination on 13 December 1969 from Archbishop Ramón José Castellano, and on 22 April 1973 he made his perpetual profession in the Jesuits. After serving as novice master at Villa Barilari in San Miguel, professor in the faculty of theology, consultor of the Argentine province of the Society of Jesus, and rector of the College, on 31 July 1973 he was appointed provincial of the Jesuits of Argentina. After 1986 he spent several years in Germany completing his doctoral dissertation and, once back in Argentina, Cardinal Antonio Quarracino made him his close collaborator. On 20 May 1992 Pope John Paul II named him Titular Bishop of Auca and Auxiliary Bishop of Buenos Aires. He chose as his episcopal motto Miserando atque eligendo and inserted the Christogram IHS, symbol of the Society of Jesus, into his coat of arms.

On 3 June 1997 he was promoted Coadjutor Archbishop of Buenos Aires and upon Cardinal Quarracino’s death succeeded him on 28 February 1998 as Archbishop, Primate of Argentina, Ordinary for the faithful of Eastern rites residing in the country, and Grand Chancellor of the Catholic University. John Paul II created him cardinal in the consistory of 21 February 2001, assigning him the title of St. Roberto Bellarmino. That October he served as Adjunct General Rapporteur at the Tenth Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops.

He was a simple and much-beloved pastor in his Archdiocese, traveling everywhere, even by subway and bus. He lived in an apartment and prepared his own dinner, because he felt himself one of the people.

From the Cardinals assembled in conclave after Benedict XVI’s resignation, he was elected Pope on 13 March 2013 and took the name Francis, for, following the example of Saint Francis of Assisi, he wished above all to care for the poorest in the world. From the Loggia of Blessings he appeared and spoke the following the words:

“Brothers and sisters, good evening! And now, we take up this journey—Bishop and People. This journey of the Church of Rome which presides in charity over all the Churches. A journey of fraternity, of love, of trust among us.”

And, bowing his head, he said:

“I ask you to pray to the Lord that he will bless me: the prayer of the people asking the blessing for their Bishop.”

On 19 March, the Solemnity of Saint Joseph, he officially began his Petrine ministry.

Always attentive to the least and to those discarded by society, Francis upon his election chose to live at the Domus Sanctae Marthae, because he could not do without contact with people, and from the first Holy Thursday he wished to celebrate the Mass of the Lord’s Supper outside the Vatican, visiting prisons, reception centers for the disabled, or those addicted to drugs. He urged priests always to be ready to administer the sacrament of mercy, to have the courage to leave the sacristies to go in search of the lost sheep, and to keep the church doors open to welcome those desirous of encountering the Face of God the Father.

He exercised the Petrine ministry with untiring dedication in favor of dialogue with Muslims and representatives of other religions, sometimes inviting them to prayer meetings and signing joint declarations for concord among the faithful of different creeds, such as the Document on Human Fraternity signed on 4 February 2019 in Abu Dhabi with the Sunni leader al-Tayyeb. His love for the poor, the elderly, and children led him to inaugurate the World Days of the Poor, of Grandparents, and of Children. He also established the Sunday of the Word of God.

More than any predecessor he enlarged the College of Cardinals, calling ten consistories in which he created 163 cardinals—133 electors and 30 non-electors—from 73 nations, 23 of which had never before had a cardinal. He convened five sessions of the Synod of Bishops—three ordinary general assemblies on the family, on young people, and on synodality; an extraordinary assembly also on the family; and a special session for the Pan-Amazonia region.

Often his voice rose in defense of the innocent. At the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, on the evening of 27 March 2020 he prayed alone in St. Peter’s Square, whose colonnade symbolically embraced Rome and the world, for humanity frightened and stricken by the unknown plague. The final years of his pontificate were marked by numerous appeals for peace, against the Third World War in pieces unfolding in various countries—especially Ukraine—as well as in Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, and Myanmar.

After hospitalization from 4 July 2021, lasting ten days for surgery at the Agostino Gemelli Hospital, Francis on 14 February 2025 returned to the same hospital for a 38-day stay due to bilateral pneumonia. Back in the Vatican, he spent his final weeks at Casa Santa Marta, dedicating himself to the end, with the same passion, to his Petrine ministry, though not fully recovered. On Easter Day 20 April 2025 for one last time he appeared on the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica to impart the solemn Urbi et Orbi blessing.

Pope Francis’s doctrinal magisterium was extremely rich. A witness to a sober and humble style, founded on missionary openness, apostolic courage, and mercy, attentive to avoiding the pitfalls of self-referentiality and spiritual worldliness in the Church, the Pontiff set forth his apostolic program in the apostolic exhortation Evangelii gaudium (24 November 2013). Among his principal documents were four encyclicals: Lumen fidei (29 June 2013), on faith in God; Laudato si’ (24 May 2015), on ecology and humanity’s responsibility in the climate crisis; Fratelli tutti (3 October 2020), on human fraternity and social friendship; and Dilexit nos (24 October 2024), on devotion to the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. He promulgated seven apostolic exhortations, thirty-nine apostolic constitutions, numerous apostolic letters—many motu proprio—including two bullae convocating Holy Years, as well as the catecheses presented at general audiences and discourses given around the world. After establishing the Secretariats for Communications and for the Economy, and the Dicasteries for Laity, Family and Life, and for Promoting Integral Human Development, he reformed the Roman Curia by issuing the apostolic constitution Praedicate Evangelium (19 March 2022). He modified the canonical process for nullity of marriage causes in the CCEO and CIC (Mitis et misericors Iesus and Mitis Iudex Dominus Iesus) and toughened legislation regarding crimes committed by clergy against minors or vulnerable persons (Vos estis lux mundi).

Francis left to all a marvelous witness of humanity, of holy living, and of universal fatherhood.

CORPUS FRANCISCI P.M.

VIXIT ANNOS LXXXVIII, MENSES IV DIES IV.

ECCLESIAE UNIVERSAE PRAEFUIT

ANNOS XII MENSES I DIES VIII

Semper in Christo vivas, Pater Sancte!

BODY OF FRANCIS P.P.

HE LIVED 88 YEARS, 4 MONTHS, 4 DAYS

HE PRESIDED OVER THE UNIVERSAL CHURCH

FOR 12 YEARS, 1 MONTH, 8 DAYS.

“May you always live in Christ, Holy Father!”

(The witnesses of the liturgies and of the entombment…)