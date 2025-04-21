Pope Francis’ plea for a more fraternal world

In his landmark encyclical ‘Fratelli tutti,” Pope Francis emphasized the idea of human fraternity, drawing on the legacy of St. Francis of Assisi to inspire political action rooted in solidarity and highlighting the critical role of religions in building peace.

By Lisa Zengarini

Perhaps one of the most emblematic documents of Pope Francis’ pontificate, one that best summarizes his social teaching, was his encyclical letter Fratelli tutti, written a year after he signed the landmark “Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together” in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

Published October 3, 2020, on the eve of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi whose words inspired the title, the encyclical expanded on points that he had offered in speeches, messages and other texts (including his environmental encyclical Laudato si’ and the Apostolic Exhortation Laudate Deum) throughout the 12 years of his ministry as the Successor of Peter.

Moral crisis of a divided world

Written against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and growing international tensions, Fratelli tutti highlighted the moral crisis of modern society, which he described as overshadowed by “dark clouds over a closed world.”

Pope Francis lamented the shift from constructive dialogue and the pursuit of the common good to a landscape dominated by individualism, profit-seeking, a “throwaway culture,” and a divisive rhetoric.

He highlighted humanity’s interconnectedness and the need for a collective response to today’s daunting challenges, including rising poverty, conflicts, and the environmental crisis.

Drawing from Jesus’ teachings and the legacy of St. Francis of Assisi, the Pope urged Catholics to uphold the principle that all human beings are equal and to reject exclusivist attitudes that violate human dignity and lead to racism and discrimination. He recalled that while the Church does not claim authority over political affairs, she always insists that faith should inform political choices, particularly in promoting justice, compassion, and the well-being of all.

Pope Francis signed the Document on Human Fraternity with Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayyeb in Abu Dhabi on February 4, 2019 (Vatican Media)

Example of the Good Samaritan

Pope Francis cited the parable of the Good Samaritan as a model showing that true neighborliness demands action, not indifference.

He warned that when people fail to recognize their shared humanity, they create "existential foreigners"—individuals who, though legally part of a society, are treated as outsiders.

This, Pope Francis argued, is the antithesis of the love-driven openness that Jesus calls for.

‘Better politics’ that serves the common good

Building on openness, Fratelli tutti highlighted the need for “better politics” that serves the common good rather than self-interest.

The Pope criticized populism that manipulates public sentiment for personal gain and called for policies that protect labour rights, eradicate poverty, and prioritize human dignity over financial markets.

In this context, he reiterated the importance of welcoming migrants and refugees, arguing that every individual has a right to a dignified life.

While he acknowledged the complexities of migration policies, the Pope stressed the need for international cooperation and ethical governance to ensure humane treatment for all.

He also urged reforms in global governance, particularly within the United Nations, to promote peace and human rights rather than economic dominance.

Dialogue and encounter emerged as central principles of the encyclical, urging humanity to learn from historical atrocities to prevent future injustices.

As he did nearly every time he spoke in public, Pope Francis rejected war, asserting that modern warfare can never be justified, advocating for disarmament and the redirection of military spending toward alleviating global hunger.

Similarly, he called for the worldwide abolition of the death penalty, reaffirming the inviolability of human life.

Role of religions in building more fraternal world

Finally, the late Pope Francis explored the role of religion in fostering human fraternity and peace, against the misuse of faith to justify violence, referencing the “Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together.”

That milestone document, co-signed with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, was followed by further dialogues with the Muslim world and other religious communities.

A legacy that will outlive the Argentine Pope who wrote it, Fratelli tutti has become a paradigm of interreligious encounter and a clarion call for Christians worldwide in our common mission of peace and fraternity.