The official certification was issued by Professor Andrea Arcangeli, Director of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican City State The official certification was issued by Professor Andrea Arcangeli, Director of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican City State  (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)
Pope

Pope's death due to stroke and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse

The Director of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican City State, Dr. Andrea Arcangeli, releases the official medical report on the death of Pope Francis, which was confirmed through electrocardiographic thanatography.

By Vatican News

The cause of Pope Francis' death has been identified as a stroke, followed by a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.

Dr. Andrea Arcangeli, Director of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican City State, issued the official certification, and the Holy See Press Office released the report on Monday evening.

According to the medical report, the Pope had a prior history of acute respiratory failure caused by multimicrobial bilateral pneumonia, multiple bronchiectases, high blood pressure, and Type II diabetes.

His death was confirmed through electrocardiographic thanatography. “I hereby declare,” wrote Dr. Arcangeli, “that the causes of death, to the best of my knowledge and judgment, are as stated above.”

21 April 2025, 20:02

