Cardinal Farrell officially ascertains death of Pope Francis

Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Farrell presides over the rite of the ascertainment of death and the placement of the late Pope Francis' body in the coffin, which took place on Monday evening in the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta.

By Vatican News

At 8:00 PM on Monday, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, presided over the rite of ascertainment of death and placement of the late Pope Francis’ body in the coffin.

The ceremony took place in the chapel of the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.

Those present included the Dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, and family members of the late Pope Francis, along with Dr. Andrea Arcangeli and Dr. Luigi Carbone, the Director and Deputy Director of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene, respectively.

Following the rite, Dr. Andrea Arcangeli, Director of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican City State, confirmed that the Pope died after suffering a stroke, which led to a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.

According to the medical report, the Pope had a prior history of acute respiratory failure caused by multimicrobial bilateral pneumonia, multiple bronchiectases, high blood pressure, and Type II diabetes.