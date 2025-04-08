Pope Francis continues gradual improvement during convalescence

Photo of Pope Francis greeting and blessing those present at conclusion of Jubilee Mass for the Sick and Healthcare Workers on Sunday, 6 April 2025 (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

The Holy See Press Office tells journalists that Pope Francis continues to show gradual improvements during his recovery at the Casa Santa Marta, and comments on the Pope's unexpected visit to St. Peter's Square on Sunday.

By Vatican News

The Pope's convalescence continues according to the indications of the doctors, the Holy See Press Office told journalists on Tuesday morning.

During a briefing on the Pope's health, the Press Office's comments came two days after the Pope's first public and surprise appearance since leaving the hospital.

At the end of Mass for the Jubilee of the Sick and Healthcare Workers on Sunday, the Pope appeared briefly on the stage, greeting and blessing the crowd and telling pilgrims, "Have a good Sunday, and thank you very much.”

The Press Office conveyed that Pope Francis continues to show clinical improvements as he recovers at his residence in the Casa Santa Marta, following his hospitalization for a polymicrobial infection that resulted in bilateral pneumonia.

The Holy Father was released from Rome's Gemelli Hospital with "protected discharge" on Sunday, 23 March.

Press Office confirms ongoing improvement

Pope Francis' condition remains stable and continues showing further slight respiratory, mobility, and voice-related improvements, which, it noted, were visible when he appeared on Sunday.

The Holy Father has been continuing his treatment and mobility and respiratory-related physical therapy; he also requires less supplemental oxygen.

During the day, the Pope continues with an ordinary administration of oxygen, while, at night, he utilizes high-flow oxygenation with nasal cannulas as needed.



Pope Francis is in good spirits and continues his work activities, said the Press Office, noting he receives various documents from Dicasteries, and speaks by phone as necessary.

On Monday, the Pope received the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, at the Casa Santa Marta.

Moreover, the Press Office added, the Pope continues concelebrating daily Mass from the small chapel on the second floor of his residence, and his calls to the Holy Family parish in Gaza continue.

Too early to know Pope's participation in Holy Week

The General Audience originally planned for 9 April will not take place, but the text the Pope has prepared for the occasion is expected to be released to journalists as it has been in prior weeks.

The Press Office noted it is still too early to discuss the Pope's participation in Holy Week liturgies.



The next briefing on the Holy Father will be on Friday, 11 April.