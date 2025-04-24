Pope Francis’ coffin to be sealed in rite on Friday evening

Pope Francis’ coffin will be sealed during a liturgical rite held in St. Peter’s Basilica on Friday, April 26, at 8:00 PM.

By Devin Watkins

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, will preside at the Rite of Sealing of the Coffin of the late Pope Francis, ahead of the papal funeral on Saturday morning.

The liturgical rite will be attended by several Cardinals and Holy See officials, and will be broadcast across Vatican News’ channels.

It will mark the end of public viewing in St. Peter’s Basilica, which has seen tens of thousands of people pay their respects to the late Pope.

As his mortal remains lie in state, over 50,000 people have filed past the Altar of the Confession in the 24 hours since the Vatican Basilica opened to the faithful on Wednesday morning.

St. Peter’s Basilica remained open until 5:30 AM on Thursday, closing for an hour and a half before reopening at 7:00 AM.

Tens of thousands of the faithful have paid their respects to the late Pope Francis (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

The Office for the Liturgical Celebrations requested the presence at the Rite of Sealing of the Coffin on Friday of Cardinals Giovanni Battista Re, Pietro Parolin, Roger Mahony, Domenique Mamberti, Mauro Gambetti, Baldassare Reina, and Konrad Krajewski.

Those assisting the rite will also include Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, Archbishop Ilson de Jesus Montanari, Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, the Canons of the Vatican Chapter, the Ordinary Minor Penitentiaries of the Vatican, the late Pope’s secretaries, and others admitted by the Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations, Archbishop Diego Ravelli.



Pope Francis’ funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, April 27, at 10:00 AM in St. Peter’s Square, marking the beginning of the Novemdiales, an ancient tradition of nine days of mourning and Masses for the repose of the late Pope’s soul.

The Novemdiales Masses will be held each day at 5:00 PM (GMT +2) in St. Peter’s Basilica, except for the Mass on Divine Mercy Sunday, April 28, which will take place at 10:30 AM in St. Peter’s Square.