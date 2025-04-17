Pope Francis and Rome‘s Chief Rabbi exchange Easter greetings

On the occasion of Easter, Pope Francis and the Chief Rabbi of Rome, Riccardo Di Segni, exchange messages of mutual good wishes, continuing a tradition of fraternal dialogue and interreligious friendship.

By Vatican News

In a message to Rabbi Riccardo Di Segni, Pope Francis on Holy Thursday extended his greetings to the Jewish community of Rome as it prepares to celebrate Pesach, the Jewish Passover of the year 5785.

“As the feast of Pesach approaches,” the Pope wrote to the Chief Rabbi of Rome, “I wish to extend my most cordial and fraternal greetings to you and to the beloved Jewish Community of Rome. This celebration recalls how the Almighty delivered His beloved people from slavery and led them to the Promised Land. May the eternal and merciful God be with you even today, and may He accompany your community with the abundance of His blessings. In His infinite goodness, may He always protect you.”

The Holy Father concluded his message with a personal request: “I ask you to continue to pray for me, as I assure you of my prayer for you. May the Most High grant us to grow ever more in friendship. Chag sameach.”

In his response, Rabbi Di Segni offered reciprocal good wishes for the Christian Easter. “As our respective Easter celebrations coincide,” he wrote, “I wish to extend my warmest greetings, with a particular thought for your health, that it may continue to improve. May the Lord bless our communities and strengthen our friendship, even in the difficult times we are currently facing.”